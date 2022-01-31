Due to the pandemic, a lot of people are now focusing on wellness. Wellness includes physical, mental and social well-being. As per research, the majority of Indian visitors choose wellness activities while travelling. Travellers said the main reasons they would schedule a wellness trip is to escape the stress of daily life in the backdrop of the pandemic, connect with nature, and feel renewed.Also Read - Bollywood Comes to Delhi With This Exotic Theme Park Showcasing Evolution of Indian Cinema - All You Need to Know

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has began the winter phase of its 2021/22 Great Outdoors Hong Kong campaign, which is in line with these rising trends and consumer preferences for Wellness and Outdoors. It demonstrates how Hong Kong, a global business hub known for its urban delights, internationally acclaimed art scene, and incredible dining options, hides one of the greatest surprises – a world of nature and tranquilly ranging from sandy beaches and rocky foreshores to open grasslands and mountain ranges, just steps away from the city's hustle and bustle.

HKTB offered a virtual tour. (India time) of Lai Chi Wo, a charming old Hakka community with a 300-year history. Lai Chi Wo is a walled village of more than 200 gorgeous hillside cottages -auspiciously organised in rows when built more than 300 years ago – flanked by the lush 'fung shui' wood and mangrove forest, and is one of Hong Kong's oldest, largest, and best-preserved rural settlements. For encouraging cultural heritage conservation, the town received UNESCO's prestigious 2020 Special Recognition for Sustainable Development award. One may take selfies beside a dramatic mangrove forest and magnificent scenery while strolling along the tree-shrouded Lai Chi Wo Nature Trail, which is home to numerous kinds of mammals and butterflies.

