Horn Ok Please 2022: Have you HOPped onto the HOP 8.0 bus yet? Well, well, well, it is that time of the year again when you are all suppose to get decked up, make plans with your gang, partners and families and relay into the food festival of the year Horn Ok Please (HOP). It is finally back after a hiatus of two years owing to the situational demands and the COVID-19 pandemic. The much awaited food fest is already here with its eighth edition in the national capital ready to sweep the customers off the ground in the revelry of food festivities where there is something for everyone, truly. Vibe Check!Also Read - Dilli 6 Food Festival At Crowne Plaza Okhla Celebrates Women Power Wherein You Can Indulge Yourself With Mughal-Era Taste

“The happiest food festival” in town, HOP is much more than that. With the vibrant, aesthetic décor, an array of cuisines, chic flea market, fun activities in place, and drinks to enjoy, HOP is this weekend’s deal one must not miss. Satiate all your food and shopping gluttony here( * wink wink *). Also Read - 4 Unconventional Dining Experiences at The Singapore Food Festival

What is different this season?

New Stalls: Every season HOP comes with a bang. For edition 8.0, there is an expansive list of variegated stuff one can pick up. According to the HOP management, 70 per cent of the stalls have welcomed new vendors. In addition they have furnished space for newbie, homegrown artists to showcase their innovative platters of everything they have. Also Read - Delhi is Hosting The 5th Edition of Horn Ok Please Festival, And It's Bigger Than Ever

New activities: Day 1 of the festival saw people enjoying getting colourful hair braids, skin tattoos, face painting etc. There is a cute little panda train that will take you through tracts of the fest and have a look around with a drink propped in your hand! (It will be a sin to be without a grub or beverage in your hand at the fest) Apart from this, few stalls have their own small games where people indulge in some fun spinning wheels, beer pongs and try their luck to win a good deal.

Cannot afford to miss HOP here is why

Irresistable Gourmet: With over 120 food stalls , the food scene here is simple scrumptious. There are lots of new and old timers who have their ovens going to keep the customers hungry and happy. From, Lucknowi Tunday, Refections, Nirulas, Mr. Corn, Bhalla King, to The Chaunk, Cremeborne and so many more, the fest boasts of a wide array of cuisines. Something for every meal course, for every mood.

Where your cup at? : This is going to be the only question when someone catches you without a drink. HOP’s this edition has brought to you a beer garden to chug down those chilling cans of good times, a bespoke cocktail bar, stalls with new mocktail mix and the og desi shikanji, coffee and tea as well.

Shop till you drop– The food fest is just not only food, there are over 50 plus flea shops staged with their vibrant, boho and quirky stuff at display. From fancy trinkets, thrift cloth shops, quirky magnets, diaries, planners at super deals to macramé decorative furnishings, it is going to be irresistible. Get ready to splurge on some chic, colourful, summer essentials waiting for you.

For the gram it is! – The venue is dotted with some really fun photo-ops and booths were you can fill your phone galleries with selfies, group-fies, boomerangs and just capture all the hues of aesthetic. This season you will going home with some great memories to cherish.

Also, at stall number QB44, Shaberry, you can also get some cute polaroids clicked for the mems!

Time to showoff those moves– There is a good artist line-up who will get your groovy moves going. The electrifying music will attract you towards the stage and make you not want to leave. while there may not some super big names, but these home grown artists are just way too talented and you will not be able stop yourself from shaking it like shammi!

With things said and done, there is no doubt that that Horn Ok Please is back with a bang. It was a good start after two years of no show. While the sizzles of the summer will make you perspire, the lipsmakcing, food and beverages will make of for that scorchy heat. This motley of a festival is all decked up and awaiting your presence.

Few handy tips

Book your tickets online and avoid standing in queues

Try to use public transport for commute to avoid the parking shenanigans

Carry a water bottle, sorry but no other drink can quench that summer thirst

Wear those cool shades and beat the heat with some fun kodak moments

Venue: JLN Stadium, Delhi

Time: 12 pm – 10 pm

Ticket: Rs 499

Dates: 25 June-26 June

Check out their social handles for updates and visual sneak-peeks!

Grab your tickets right away get yourself a rad weekend gobbling on gourmet land!