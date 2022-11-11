Horn Ok Please Hits The Streets Of Delhi Again! Much Awaited Food Fest Is Back With A Twist. Deets Inside

The three-day themed fiesta will feature over 150+ food brands from Delhi NCR offering the largest variety of dishes seen across a festival. Get ready to groove and hog on to delicious gourmet.

Horn Ok Please: All foodies hail! Winter is (almost) here and so is the happiest food festival in town. The capital is abuzz with fun weekend plan to HOP on Horn Ok Pleas (HOP) 9th edition. This winter edition is filled with a unique array of food stalls, beverages, and all chic and boho stuff. Also. there is a small twist in the tale as this edition will feature a tropical theme that will exude some vacation vibes. The fiesta will be all about winter with sunny days, tropical beverages and some funky photo ops to create memories.

The three-day event will feature over 150+ food brands from Delhi NCR’s most exciting restaurants offering the largest variety of dishes seen across a festival.

HORN OK PLEASE 2022: WHAT TO EXPECT?

This weekend will be a carnival with rich food, unique beverages with a stage to groove to.

There will be food outlets such as Bombay Food Factory, Yangkiez By Momo Mami, Karim’s, Wood Box Cafe, Brown Sugar, Zoca Cafe, Khandani Pakodewala, Lucknowi Tunday, Nathu’s Sweets to name a few.

Besides this, you can look forward to popular live bands with surprise acts and the iconic Jasbir Jassi headlining on Sunday, a Quirk Bazaar flea market with over 75+ handpicked brands, fun activities and live music at Camp Tinder, multiple bars for refreshing drinks & cocktails that include happy hours on beer by Bira 91, and a splash of super fun activities like face painting, tarot card reading, hair braiding, a mentalist and more that’ll keep you entertained!

Also find stunning tropical-themed photo-ops dotted across the venue to click those aesthetic selfies with family & friends.

DATES, TIME, TICKETS

Date: November 11, 12 , 13

Venue: Gate No. 2 of JLN Stadium

Time: 12 PM to 10 PM

Tickets: Rs 249 Onwards

THINGS TO REMEMBER

Children under Age 8 and below can enter free of charge.

Please carry a valid ID proof along with you.

No refunds on purchased ticket are possible, even in case of any rescheduling.

Grab your tickets right away get yourself a wonderful weekend filled fun, food and frolic!