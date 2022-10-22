Hornbill festival 2022: After 2 years of subdued celebrations one of the eminent festivals of Nagaland is back. The state is all geared up to celebrate the Hornbill Festival with great gusto. This year the world famous festival will be celebrated from December 1 to December 10 at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama.Also Read - Trek To Tarsar Lake, A Hidden Gem In Jammu And Kashmir

India is a land of colorful, loud and exciting festivals. Tribes have been a very important part of our history, culture and population. Tribal festivals are some glorious festivities of our nation. Of the numerous tribal festivals in India, one which has made its mark on an international scale is the Nagaland's' Hornbill Festival.

Nagaland comprises of 16 unique tribes. Hornbill Festival was started as an effort by Nagaland State Tourism and Art & Culture Departments to being together the diverse tribes. The effort has now resulted in a global scenario where traditional music &dance, arts and activities are thriving. Also a Rock Music Festival is organized which brings crowds from all over the world.

Legends

Festivals in India were always associated with agriculture. Nagaland and its tribes celebrated the same. The Nagaland State Tourism and Art & Culture Departments brought together all tribes ad celebrations to create a spectacular extravaganza of art, culture, music, dance and festivities.

Started in 2000, the festival displayed the glorious heritage of Nagaland. 2007 witnessed the origin of the Rock Music Festival giving it an international platform. Today the festival has made an international name. Not only Nagaland, the glories of all North Eastern states of India can be witnessed under one roof. The festivities are numerous. From arts, rituals, food, activities, music, dancing and shopping, relish the wealth of traditions so proudly preserved.

Why it is best time to visit Nagaland

Hornbill Festival is celebrated every year on the first week of December. From 1st to 10th December, Nagaland is seen celebrating tribal culture, spectacular diversity, and glorious past and promising future.

Hornbill 2022: A Gala Celebration

Hornbill Festival is a “Festival of Festivals”. All tribes come together and display their cultures, dances, music and create an extravaganza of festivities. The festival is named after the forest dwelling Indian hornbill. The beautiful bird is mentioned in the folklore of almost all tribes of the state. As the common theme, the festival is named so. This Festival provides the amazing opportunity to experience Nagaland’s diversity of food, cultures, customs and ofcourse the scenic beauty.

The Hornbill Festival Celebrations comprise of the Traditional Naga Morungs Exhibition and sale of Arts and Crafts, traditional songs and dances, local games, traditional archery, Naga wrestling, flower shows and sales, concerts and lots more.

The Hornbill National Rock Concert after sundown brings in the global festive flavor. Rock Bands from all across the country as well as international boundaries come to compete in the concert. Crowds can be seen from all over the globe.