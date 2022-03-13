With a lot of activities planned and lined up for visitors ahead of the spring season, the tourism department of the Jammu and Kashmir administration is gearing up to make this season another great spring season for tourists. During the previous winter season, a big number of people visited the valley. In Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and Srinagar, tourists enjoy the snowfall and other winter sports. The agency has redoubled its efforts to provide appropriate accommodations for travellers, including pleasant hotels and houseboat services, healthy food outlets, and sanitary conditions at all tourist attractions.Also Read - Hong Kong Tourism: Travel Bans Will Not be Lifted Until Outbreak Eases

Sarmad Hafeez, the Secretary of Tourism for Jammu and Kashmir, stated, "Spring has arrived. The blossoms have begun to emerge. Kashmir's spring is one of the most beautiful in the world. That is something for which we have created a programme. The almond blossoms are the first to be honoured. In addition, we will commemorate the tulip garden in front of the lake. Last year, more than 1.2 million tulips bloomed. We hope to collaborate closely with the travel industry. This year, we're looking for a beautiful spring season." We enjoyed one of the most enjoyable winters. In terms of tourism, we had a good year. Many tourists from all over the country visited Jammu and Kashmir to enjoy the winter," he continued.

Prameela Patel, a visitor, said she saw snowfall on the first day of her vacation to Kashmir. "I'm visiting Jammu & Kashmir for the first time. On the first day of our visit with the complete group, it snowed. It's very stunning and feels like heaven," she stated

Another traveller, Bharat Patel, urged that the government finalise a reasonable charge for the valley’s activities. “The administration can come up with an acceptable charge for the activities that are carried out here. Here, the rates are on the higher side, necessitating some haggling “he stated

“It is worthwhile to come here and experience the weather. Everything about this place is lovely, including the people and their attire. The administration’s handling was excellent. I enjoyed the events that were held here,” Another traveller named Jansi Parekh told.

(With inputs from ANI)