New Delhi: Are you planning a trip? Winter holidays are around the corner and travelling is already on the minds of many of us, right? After being cooped up inside our houses for almost two years (thanks to Covid), now all that many of us want is to just be able to explore different destinations and locations with our own pace.Also Read - US Issues 'Do Not Travel' Warning For Germany, Denmark Amid Rising COVID Cases in the Countries

Whether you are planning a solo or a family trip, here we have shared a few travel tips for you to keep in mind to make your vacation safe, fun, affordable and also exciting! Check them out. Also Read - US CDC Issues 'Level One' COVID-19 Travel Health Notice for Americans Travelling to India

Here Are 5 Most Important Things to Consider Before Booking Your Hotel

Scour The Internet

This is the first and the foremost thing to do to avoid a hotel nightmare. All you need to do is to scour the internet well and go through ratings and reviews. This is one of the best things about the internet, as you can learn well about a hotel through genuine reviews from users. You ask how will this help? Well, comparing hotel reviews will not just give you a clear picture of what you are getting into, but you can also shortlist your favourite pick based on the overall ratings. The higher the rating, the better it is! Also Read - Centre Relaxes International Travel Guidelines, Exempts Kids From Pre- And Post-arrival COVID Test

Not All That Glitters is Gold

Well, don’t blindly trust what you see on the internet. You may think this is a contradictory statement; however ratings and reviews are fine, but in most cases, the images uploaded on the website are not exactly the whole truth. The online pictures on websites are meant to attract customers, hence what we suggest is that you can directly get in touch with the manager and ask him to provide you with the images taken on mobile phone or by any customer who had stayed there before. Unless it is a five-star hotel of repute, do not fall for glossy pictures online.

Be Well Aware of The Amenities

Amenities are important part of the travel checklist. Every hotel website has their amenities listed, so ensure to check them out well in advance. Note that something as simple as hot water or TV or something as important as WiFi may be missing from your hotel amenities, and you need to know that before go ahead with the booking to avoid any kind of disappointment.

Location is The Key

If you are a wanderlust by heart then you would already know how important this one is! If you have made reservation far from all the city attractions, then of course you are in trouble. Remember that travelling also costs money, and if you are away from the things to need to see or do, then you’d end up spending more on just conveyance. Thumb rule – always book hotels in popular areas, places that have adequate security.

Food – Most Important!

Please note it is always best to get breakfast included with your hotel stay and this you must ensure while making your reservation. While many hotels include breakfast with your stay, there are some that do not. Hence, it is advisable to always enquire about this well in advance and you can also ask about veg and non-veg food options, based on your requirements, so that you know what you are getting into!