Ramnagar/Corbett: Our desire to break free from the pandemic-induced monotony brought us to this quaint place called Ramnagar in Uttarakhand's Nainital district, popularly known for the Corbett National Park. As our car entered the parking lot of The Riverview Retreat after almost a six-hour drive from Noida, monsoon rain and lush greenery that resembled a Scottish countryside setting welcomed us. The view from the balcony overlooking the mountains, rain-washed trees, and the Kosi river flowing in its full glory beneath made for an ideal setting. Within minutes the tiredness of the six-hour drive faded away as we gave in to the demand of my five-year-old who insisted on exploring the place. It was a family trip and so the elders decided to rest a bit after a warm welcome at the reception.

Where?

The Riverview Retreat is 10 km from the Ramnagar main town and is on the road leading to Jim Corbett National Park. River Kosi flows parallel to it and the area comes under Garjia village in Dhikuli block, and in case you are applying for a travel pass in Uttarakhand, the district you need to select is Nainital.

The main attraction?

There are many things that you would like. The greenery around. The cottage-style setting offering an old-world charm along with all the modern amenities. Well-trained staff to take care of your needs. The Gurney House – the English-style restaurant with a perfectly maintained lawn that can be a fantastic place for your lunch under the sun in the winters. My daughter spent most of her time on the lawn soaking in the monsoon rain.

There are other things that you may find great, but for me, it was the recently added restaurant– The Kosi Deck – that offered a massive view of the riverside in a setting to behold.

I managed to explore some other places nearby, but I can say the Riverview Retreat offers the best view in Jim Corbett.

Few places can match its splendid location on the shores of Kosi, lined by lush green and towering Kumaoni Hills.

I had a chance encounter with Vibhas Prasad, owner of Leisure Hotels. A young humble man who greets his staff as well as his guests with a pleasant smile. I believe it was this humility and smile that kept his business going even in the hardship the travel sector has gone through during the pandemic. But pandemic notwithstanding, business is back towards normal now. “We expect people to come and see our safety standards and relax amid the nature,” he adds. “It was around a decade or so ago that the Kosi river had changed its course due to landslides in the mountains and since then the river came closer,” Vibhas revealed when asked about the place. His dynamism, I think has a rub-off effect.

If you have time, there is no better relaxation than just spend some lazy time listening to the sound of the flowing river in all its glory and take in the views.

What to eat?

Food

The breakfast, lunch, and dinner offered almost everything that you expect in a luxury hotel. I would not go into the arguments of a four-course or seven-course meal. Evenings were a bit humid, the night much cooler. Food was served in the open as well as in the main dining hall, with adequate distance between the two tables to ensure covid guidelines were followed.

Talking of the taste bud, I liked the Kumaoni Thali that offered a fulfilling taste with local flavour. You can also order something of your liking from the variety of cuisine offered on the menu. I tried the Shorshe Mach (Bengali-style fish curry cooked in mustard gravy), thinking to explore the freshwater fish but it was not to my liking. For non-vegetarians, the mutton rogan is a good option, I would say. Special meals were prepared on the weekends keeping kids in mind. My daughter settled for paper-crust pizza.

Restaurants – The Gurney House, The Kosi Deck

Rooms: The private cottages offer rooms catering to your requirements. The dining areas, the sit-outs and rooms allow guests privacy as well as space to socialize. The area is nicely kept with the utmost care taken to ensure the frequent rains in the mountains don’t become a spoilsport for happy travellers. Enough space and greenery are maintained between the two cottages that offer you a personal abode.

Best time to go: Depends on what you plan. The place offers open-air settings so winters can be a big pull. For those looking for an escape from Delhi’s scorching summer, the place offers a fresh breeze and a quiet setting. I preferred the monsoon season as there is something special about the rain and the mountains.

Verdict:

Offers the best view in Corbett and is a perfect place for quiet family time in a quaint idyllic setting. And in case you need to catch up for that office call, the WiFi service is definitely reliable.