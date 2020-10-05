If staying home for the past nine months has taken a toll on your nerves and you wish to venture out, going on a Kullu-Manali trip is the best idea. Don’t worry about your stay! Hotels are now welcoming the guests in the cities. The Hoteliers Association Kullu-Manali recently decided to reopen the hotels in Kullu and Manali after a long 6 months. Also Read - Japan All Set to Resume Short-Term and Long-Term Business Travel with South Korea

This step was taken after the Himachal Pradesh government relaxed the travel ban and allowed tourists to visit the state. During the past 6 months, certain measures that were essential during the pandemic were taken. A significant number of COVID-19 testing centers were created to reduce the visitors’ and natives’ risk of contracting the virus. Also Read - International Flights: Why Was Ban on Intl Flights Extended? How Can You Travel Abroad During Unlock 5.0? | Explained

According to information shared by the president of Hoteliers Association Kullu-Manali, Anup Thakur to a news website, over 50 percent of hotels in Kullu and Manali have reopened on October 1. The remaining are also all set to reopen soon as inquiries for room booking has started pouring. Also Read - Long Weekend Trips Are Back: Travel Portals Witness 32 Percent Surge in Booking

As the winter is approaching, the current time seems best to visit the place and enjoy some peaceful time amidst hills and picturesque views. As per Anup Thakur, Kullu and Manali expect a good number of tourists during winter.