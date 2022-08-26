House of Dragons Shooting Locations: A new realm of magic, fire, war and mystic has been invoked as the House of Dragons has already hit the screens. This story takes the viewers the the origins of the HBO hit Game of Thrones. The stage is set 200 years before the story of the Game of Thrones began. It takes us back in time into the twisted and capricious tales of Targaryens and Velaryons. This vintage tale is set in the backdrop of some stunning scapes one can witness in the lush grasslands of Span and United Kingdom.Also Read - Summer Holidays in September: Visit These 5 Countries In Europe Where Weather Is Still Beautiful

From acting, costume, dialogues to sets, everything is larger than life in this period drama. The picture perfect locations are perfectly in contingence to the scenes and aura of the House of Dragons. Here are some of theses shooting locations that will be a treat to the sore eyes.

ST MICHAEL’S MOUNTAIN, CORNWELL

St Michael’s Mount and Kynance Cove were the two beautiful destinations that featured in the House of Dragons. Michael’s Mount is said to be staged as the Driftmark, the seat of the house of Velaryon. Infact, the Velaryon camp was set against the backdrop of the azure and blissful cove’s beach that enhanced the beauty of he entire direction.

CACERES, SPAIN

This spectacular spot will appear as the capital in the House of Dragons. It was part of the famous Kings Landing in the Games of Thrones earlier too. It is one of the many UNESCO World Heritage Site that every traveller must look out for. The vintage streets with modern shades keep the life upbeat in this historical windows of the place.

HOLYWELL BAY, UK

Ever wondered how filmmakers just grab the perfect wide isolated beach for the pirates to get their work done? Courstey to nature for creating such stunning destinations on earth whose ethereal beauty entices every soul. The location was used for the story of stepstones with pirates and their wars. As the sunshines on the golden sand, lush dunes and the turquoise water of the Holywell Bay, the screen illuminates with a tranquil beauty.

PEAK DISTRICT, DERBYSHIRE

The maiden national park of England and Wales, the Peak District has featured multiple times in the House of Dragons. The verdant lands of Cave Dale and Eldon Hills just enhanced the charm of the whole setting of the show. It is said that the area is build with beautiful gorges and limestone valleys.

TRUJILLO, SPAIN

A history geeks paradise, Trujillo is dotted with medieval renaissance structures. It sets the ideal archaic tone to the shown . Not only this, but it was also featured in Game of Thrones in the King’s Landing. This place is in close proximity to Caceres too.

