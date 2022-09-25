Noida: Dear Delhi-NCR people, we know how much you love the festivities and all the joyful hustle they bring. But where do you go to unwind after all the office parties and house gatherings are over? Well, look no further. ‘Coz we have found the perfect little getaway for you all without having to drive a 100 miles. So here’s what we are talking about.Also Read - Noida Schools To Remain Shut On Saturday Also Due To Waterlogging, Flooding in Uttar Pradesh

House of Kapaali is a beautiful Bed & Breakfast nestled in the suburbs of Greater Noida, a 35-45 minute drive from Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida expressway. House of Kapaali is your ideal stay option to experience the best that Delhi has to offer while still having a quiet place to call home at the end of the day. House of Kapaali has been awarded the Best Bed & Breakfast in the country twice in a row for the years 2014-15 and 2015 – 16 at the National Tourism Awards and rightly so.

Hear it in their own words: “Our unique accommodation options provide uncomplicated luxury with all the amenities you need while traveling. Choose rooms at our boutique Bed & Breakfast or Serviced Apartments for the non-hotel experience! House of Kapaali is ideal for both business and leisure travelers whether it’s a single person, a couple or a large family. Corporate houses, Multinational companies and business enterprises can now find a very suitable alternative to expensive impersonal luxury hotels. Our proximity to the India Expo Centre & the Ecotech corporate hubs make it an ideal stay option for business executives.” Check out their official page here.

The writer visited this gem in the first week of July with her gang and here are the highlights of the short-but-memorable trip:

Food: Delicious and sumptuous. All the meals and snacks are freshly made with organic ingredients, sourced from their own farm, which you can also visit if you make a request in advance. We had their cheese platter and vegetable for snacks, baked vegetables and kadaknath chicken (prepared on special request) for dinner and everything tasted heavenly.

But what took the cake for me was their breakfast. Seasonal fruits and hot aaloo paranthas. What a soul-satisfying combo!

Decor: Simple and elegant. Everything from the mirrors to paintings to the wooden bookshelf add a very rustic yet modern vibe to the place. Be it the little Buddha statues or hanging dreamcatchers, they all give a calm and spiritual feel, and rightly so for House of Kapaali also hosts yoga and meditation retreats. They have a beautiful terrace where you can bask in the winter sun and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea in the evening.

These pictures don’t do justice to the place as we were busy having too much fun, so check out their Instagram here.

The host: House of Kapaali is run by Mansi Mahajan, a transformation coach, internationally celebrated yoga and meditation teacher, an impassioned entrepreneur for over a decade, but most important, a warm and welcoming host. She was there to receive me and my friends personally with refreshing lemonades and beautiful cupcakes knowing that it was my birthday. She even had a special present for us from their in-house brand ‘Manaste’.

Final word: Just go, guys! Don’t give it another thought. Pick your gang or fam or bae, pack your bags and just head to this place for a wonderful little stay. You can thank me later!