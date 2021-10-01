New Delhi: Planning to fly abroad from India? Then, here is your chance to opt for a hassle-free trip if you are fully vaccinated. Scroll down to understand better!Also Read - International Flights: This Country is LATEST to Approve Covishield Vaccine For Incoming Travellers

How International Travel Certificate Will Benefit Fully Vaccinated Travellers From India Flying Abroad

Today's great news for travellers is that, India's digital platform for COVID-19 vaccination, CoWIN now allows international travellers to download an international version of their COVID vaccine certificate that reflects their date of birth from the app. Isn't this phenomenal?

The feature went live on Thursday and is in compliance with the international travel guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"Building a world-class digital platform for vaccination, we have ensured CoWIN certification is compliant with the WHO-DDCC:VS data dictionary. Now, international travellers can download an international version of their certificate that reflects their date of birth from CoWIN," National Health Authority's (NHA) CEO RS Sharma said in an announcement yesterday.

Building a world-class digital platform for vaccination, we have ensured CoWIN certification is compliant with the WHO-DDCC:VS data dictionary. Now, international travellers can download an international version of their certificate that reflects their date of birth from CoWIN. pic.twitter.com/1mRnJaCWGC — Dr. RS Sharma (@rssharma3) September 30, 2021

Here’s How it Will Help Travellers Planning to Fly Abroad

What all will be mentioned in the International Travel Certificate?

Date of birth

Number of doses

Vaccine name

Vaccine type

Vaccine manufacturer

Dates of doses in the year (month and date)

Dose batch numbers

Sharma, in conversation with the ToI recently, told that if a country requires the vaccination certificate of Indian travellers in a certain format, CoWIN will introduce a feature to incorporate it.

For the uninitiated, this international travel certificate has been launched nearly a week after the UK government amended its latest travel guidelines to include the Indian-made version of the AstraZeneca vaccine (Covishield) in the list of approved Covid-19 vaccines. However, Indian travellers vaccinated with two doses of Covishield would still have to undergo 10 days of quarantine in the UK, as their government has issues with India’s currently existing vaccination certificate.

The latest International Travel Certificate, however, may enable fully vaccinated Indians to have a quarantine-free travel. More details are awaited on this.

How to download the certificate?

Users can download the international travel certificate by logging in to CoWIN with their registered mobile number. Once logged in, you will see a new “International Travel Certificate” option right next to the “Certificate” option on the portal. This is on the bottom right corner of the CoWIN page.

The travel certificate will mention the date of birth, doses taken, vaccine name, type, manufacturer, number and dates of doses in the year, month and date, dose batch numbers, and will mention that the certificate is compliant with WHO-DDCC:VS data dictionary.

Click here to understand better on how to download the certificate from the CoWIN app.