Jaipur: If transformation had to be pinned to a place, picture, or name, it would be Dhanora, a small village in the Dhaulpur district of Rajasthan, 248 kms away from Jaipur city. Today, visiting this village, you would witness clean roads laced with lush green trees, solar street lights, brick homes painted in vibrant colors, a skill development center, a meditation center, and even a public library! With a population of around 2000, the village was not the same as earlier, it was devoid of basic facilities such as water and electricity, metalled roads, sanitation facilities, a proper education system, and employment. But all this changed as Dhanora went on the road to become India's first Smart village.

Due to the concerted efforts of an IRS Officer, Satyapal Singh Meena, who is a native of the village and Eco Needs Foundation, an organisation devoted to bringing revolutionary change to make places more eco-friendly, adopted the village and helped change the scenario.

What Is A Smart Village?

Smart Village project aims at the social, cultural, physical and economic development of a village. The idea is to make villages more self-reliant and sustainable. The major five areas that are focused for transformation in a village include: Retrofitting, Redevelopment, Greenfield, e-Pan and Livelihood. The focus is given to all-round human development and prevention of natural resources.

How Did It All Start?

It all started when people of the village took the responsibility to change it for good. A massive awareness campaign was launched in the village through mohalla and nukkad meetings. It was through the enthusiasm of the villagers that the plans could bring actual results.

Open Defecation Free

The biggest issue pertaining to the village was open defecation. Sensitization campaigns were launched to teach people about the importance of cleanliness and hygiene and the construction of toilets was prioritized. Through community participation, volunteering and collective fundraising, soon every house in Dhanora had a toilet. The village has modern sewage facilities with Sewage treatment plants duly maintained by the villagers themselves.

Building Roads

Villagers, collectively decided to expand the roads in their area and for that they even had to part with their ancestral lands and demolishing their pucca houses for widening of roads. From the previous width of 8-10 feet, the roads were widened to 20-25 feet. Now widened “GAURAV PATH” has become a symbol of rural development. People devoted their personal money, time and efforts to bring about these changes.

Education

To develop the future generation of the village, ‘Utthan Bhavan’ community centre was established through crowd-funding, where he has opened Utthan Coaching Institute, a competitive examination coaching center, equipped with Wi-Fi and broadcast facilities. To promote e-learning, the village school was equipped with computers. Coaching Centres and Computer Training Programs are helping the village students in their education and skill development. The village is working to set up a dedicated skill development center, rural development training center, and dairy plant, etc. An open public library was also established to promote reading and inculcate good values in children.

Water Conservation

One of the major successes of this story includes the development of a water conservation system that works on a man-made 3kms long canal which has been linked with 8 percolation tanks. Overall groundwater recharge takes place through these structures, including Nallas. Approximately 97.49 million liters of water is being recharged in the village land every year. A sewerage treatment plant has also been constructed and the treated water is reused for irrigation purposes.

Some other developments also took place here over these four years. The monetary contribution of the villagers helped in the construction of a community hall-cum-information center, that doubles as a Library and Meditation center with a 300-person capacity. All the ‘kutcha’ homes were transformed into permanent structures and were painted vibrantly. Positive slogans and messages for human welfare and development were painted across the walls of the village. A 30-feet-tall stone entrance was built at the entrance of this village to mark it as the symbol of rural development.

Certainly this city is an inspiration for many and could not have been possible without the willingness of the inhabitants and their collaboration.