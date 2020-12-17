After months of wait, Thailand has finally opened its door to international tourists. The Thailand government announced the opening of its borders for tourists from across the globe with stringent visa policies thereby strengthening safety measures. Thailand is now allowing visitors to apply for the Tourist Visa (TR) or ‘Special Tourist Visa’ (STV) with a mandatory 14-day quarantine at Government-approved quarantine facilities. Also Read - 5 Best Things To Do In Thailand For Every Kind Of Traveller

According to the new protocols, travellers who wish to enter Thailand must have 1 of the aforementioned valid visa and the Certificate of Entry (COE). Also Read - Thailand Trip Cost: This is The Least Amount of Money You Need in Your Bank Account if You're Planning to Visit The Country

Tourist can opt for the visas as per the nature of their stay. At present, there are two types of visas applicable for leisure travellers – Tourist Visa (TRV) and Special Tourist Visa (STV). TR visa caters to the tourist visiting Thailand for a short-term stay, while STV caters to tourist planning for a long-term stay. However, COE certificate, health insurance covering COVID-19 and a 14-day quarantine are mandatory for both. One must apply for the COE certification post receiving the visa. Also Read - Thailand Finally Open For Travel For All Countries Including India - All About COVID Rules And How to Apply For Tourist Visa

Cholada Siddhivarn, Director Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mumbai office commented, “We are now strategizing our efforts towards rebuilding tourism. The new visa rule and procedures will act as a catalyst to ensure uttermost safety is maintained while we open the country for international tourists”. She further added, “We will work cohesively with our travel trade partners and continuously aid them with revised product offerings. Together we will adapt to the new normal and slowly but steadily, we will see more and more tourists visiting our country”.

Vachirachai Sirisumpan, Director Tourism Authority of Thailand, New Delhi office added, “Thailand is gradually opening up for international tourists including Indian travellers and we hope that regular flights between the two countries will be starting soon. Once tourists arrive in Thailand they should ensure to follow all safety measures of “Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration Certification” or SHA which covers every touchpoints of the tourist experience in Thailand. Tourist can be confident about the safety and have a good experience while travelling in Thailand as well.

You can also refer to this video, to understand the process:



The ‘Land of Smile’ is waiting to welcome you all. Please refer to the below to understand the type of visa and the procedures.

Type of Visa, Fees and Validity:

Tourist Visa (TRV): If you are travelling on a Tourist visa, you can stay up to 60 days and the visa category cannot be changed once applied for. You can extend your visa one time for 30 days only and stay up to 90 days in the country. The fee for a Tourist visa is Rs 2500 + applicable taxes and it takes up to 5-7 working days to process the formalities.

Special Tourist Visa (STV) or Long Term Visa: If you plan to stay for a longer period in the Land of Smile then you can apply for STV. This is a single entry visa for 90 days and cannot be changed once applied for. You can extend your visa twice and stay in the country for up to 270 days. The fee for Special tourist visa is Rs 5000 + applicable taxes, it takes up to 5-7 working days to process the formalities.

Visa Procedures, documents and other details:

For Tourist Visa (TRV) and Special tourist Visa – One needs to submit a substantial fund proof. A 6-month bank statement with funds not less INR 500,000 maintained throughout six months with bank attestation.

TR Visa/STV holders must apply for COE online.