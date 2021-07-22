New Delhi: Booking flight tickets never seemed this easy as you can do that now through IRCTC website itself. For those of you who don’t know, just like the Indian Railway train tickets, flight tickets are also available on the IRCTC website, irctc.co.in.Also Read - Experience Chardham Yatra With IRCTC Tourism Package. Check Price, Destinations And More

Well, booking your flight tickets is similar to Indian Railway train tickets but you need to keep few things in mind. So, if you are wondering how to book flight tickets on IRCTC, then don't you worry. Here, we have you covered.

Follow these steps to book your tickets through the IRCTC website.

How to Book Flight Tickets on IRCTC | Step-by-Step Easy Guide

Visit IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in or www.air.irctc.co.in.

After opening the website, you will find ‘Flights’ option on top of your screen.

Several options will be displayed on the screen- one way, round trip, multi-city and LTC.

Then enter your details like ‘from, to, departure date, return date’ and ‘travellers, economy’ so on.

Then click on Search option.

It will show you a list of flights with Arrival and Departure timings, and the ticket cost will be displayed.

Select the flight as per your convenience and click Book option.

once you click it, a new page with flight details and fare breakup will be displayed, click on Add traveller information.

The IRCTC login page will appear, Sign in. (If you don’t have an IRCTC account, you can register on ‘Sign as a guest user’ option.) To register all you need to provide is your email id and phone number.

Now enter all the traveller details and make payment.

Finally, once your payment is done, your ticket will be sent to your e-mail address. Also, never book a flight ticket through any unverified website as they may cheat you.

Hope this helps! For more such info, keep following this space.