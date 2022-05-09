New Delhi: The famous Char Dham yatra has witnessed a slowdown in recent years on account of COVID19 restrictions. With greater control over the devastation and panic created by the pandemic, the government has allowed the yatra to happen this year after a two-year-long closure. Leisure Hotels Group has announced a special ‘Heli Char Dham Yatra’ for Pilgrims travelling this year in 2022 in partnership with an aviation company.Also Read - Man Tours Entire India in 9 Months With Only Rs 12,000 During the Pandemic. Here's How

Nestled amidst the mighty, blue-green, snow-capped Himalayan peaks in Uttarakhand, Char Dham comprises the four sacred Hindu sites –Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. This pilgrimage includes 5 Nights/6 Days of entire Char Dham Darshan By Helicopter, VIP visits to Shrines & Temples, Accommodation, Meals, Shuttle Service to Kedarnath, Pony/Palki services, priority darshan and other special arrangements for Puja. Also Read - Best Places to Visit in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE For Kids, Couples, Cultural Nomads And Adventure Junkies

While making the announcement, Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group said, “The Chardham Yatra is a soulful inner journey not just limited to the physical trip to these holy sites and our camps but one which is an experience for many lifetimes. We try to make the Yatra an experience that enriches the mind, body & soul in more ways than one”. Also Read - Travel To Kedarnath Via Helicopter: Here's How To Book Tickets, Price And Other FAQs

Leisure Hotels Group is one of the pioneers offering premium accommodation facilities in all the four Dhams. The journey will start with a stay at Rishikesh, followed by the Helipad transfers to Yamunotri – Gangotri – Kedarnath – Badrinath – Dehradun (Airport Drop).

Starting at INR 1,85,000 per person for the 5N/6D Heli Char Dham Yatra Package and INR 1,15,000 per person for 1N/2D for Heli Do Dham (Badrinath & Kedarnath) Yatra Package includes Luxury Accommodation, All Meals, Hi-teas, Escorted visits to Shrines/ Temples, Helicopter service for all Four Dhams Darshan, Shuttle or Pony/ Palki Rides etc.