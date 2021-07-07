Mumbai: Recently, the Maharashtra government announced that it will introduce a QR code-based universal travel pass for travelling in Mumbai local trains. The initiative will be implemented to basically curb the use of fake tickets while travelling in the Mumbai locals.Also Read - PM Modi Gets New Cabinet: 15 Including Jyotiraditya Scindia Take Oath As Union Ministers, Others As MoS

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government and the Railways are working together on the five-tier strategy for travel using a QR code-based ID card, according to BMC.

All About the universal travel pass for Mumbaikars

What purpose will the universal pass serve? Well, through universal travel passes or QR code-based passes, you will be able to not only travel on the local trains, but also on the Mumbai Metro and monorail. Basically, this travel pass will keep a check on those individuals who have been travelling using fake cards or without tickets on the local trains over the years.

How to register for QR code-based universal travel pass?

In a bid to register for the Universal travel pass or QR code-based travel pass for train travel in Mumbai amid Covid-related curbs, you can simply follow these following steps. As of now, according to the reports, only establishments can register for this pass on the website.

Go to the website of the Disaster Management and Relief Fund Rehabilitation department of Maharashtra– msdmacov19.mahait.org.

Now, click on the Universal travel pass.

After that, click on Register your establishement.

Now the establishment authority will have to enter details such as the address, registration number, co-ordinator contact number, the number of staff who need the pass and more.

The application will be manually reviewed by the authorities and after getting the approval, the coordinator will be able to log in and enter the individual details of the staff.

Information such as name, ID, mobile number, gender, age, department, the designation must be entered.

Once the information is up, the staff member will get an SMS.

The staff member can now log in using their mobile number.

Upload the photograph.

At the end, download the travel pass.

Maharashtra’s Covid unlocking process

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, along with the officials, has developed a five-level unlocking process amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The government has reportedly set several degrees for the QR code-based pass.

The reports suggest that those with a Degree 5 card will be allowed to travel in any case, depending on the level of restriction that has been imposed in Mumbai. For instance, currently, Mumbai is under level 3 restrictions. So, one with a Degree 3 pass will only be allowed to travel if the restrictions in effect are at levels 1, 2, or 3. If you have a Degree 2 pass, you will be allowed to travel, if only, the level of restriction is 2 or 1.

Besides, the new QR-code-based ticketing system will be checked at the railway stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with the help of a smartphone or QR code reader.

Please note that anyone found travelling without the authentic QR code will be fined Rs 500 on the spot, while those found travelling with a fake ID will be handed over to the Railway Police Force.