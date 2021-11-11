New Delhi: Good news is that Indian Railways has resumed e-catering services for the convenience of the rail passengers. Earlier, the available meal used to include a bunch of standard items. However now, IRCTC has partnered with a host of restaurants across the country to give commuters a variety of food options to pick from.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Special Superfast Train Connecting Hyderabad, Jaipur to Begin From Tomorrow

Kill Your Anytime ‘Bhook’ on Train by Using IRCTC ECatering Service | Here’s How to Order

Firstly, download “Food on Track” app from the Google Play Store on android phone or Apple App Store. Alternatively, you can also access IRCTC’s e-catering website or call on 1323.

Then, enter your 10-digit PNR number so that the app can retrieve details pertaining to your journey such as train name, station name and passenger details to present a list of food partners that serve on your rail route.

Now, select the station where you wish to get your food delivered.

Choose your preferred restaurant from the list of available options and then select the food that you wish to order.

Now make the payment online or order food via cash-on-delivery.

Once all the steps are complete, food will be delivered to you at your preferred station. Now, sit back and relish your freshly served meal.

How to Make Bulk Food Order on a train

Interestingly, the Indian Railways also enables its passengers to order food for a large group of people online. However to avail this service, you need to place bulk food order for at least 15 people.

First of all, download the “Food on Track” app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Then, click on the “Group Food Booking” option on the top right corner of the page.

Now fill in all the relevant details like your name, mobile number, number of passengers, date of journey, PNR and food preference, if any.

Then, select your choice of language and hit submit. You’ll receive a call back from one of the IRCTC executives within the next 24 hours.

Choose the food item from the list of available options and confirm your order.

Then make the payment for the order placed.

Now, no more hungry during your train journey!