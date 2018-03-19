Mumbai is surrounded by some wonderful offbeat destinations which are perfect for rejuvenating getaways. These holiday spots are ideal for those looking for a break from urban pollution and hectic routine to spend some time amidst nature. One such offbeat getaway from Mumbai is the amazing Amba Ghat. Located on the Ratnagiri-Kolhapur road, this lovely mountain pass provides breathtaking views of the lush green Western Sahyadris. It is also growing in popularity as a paragliding spot and has other attractions nearby like the wonderful Vishalgad fort. Here are all the details on how to reach Amba Ghat by road, train and flight.

How to reach Amba Ghat by road

Amba Ghat is located in the Kolhapur district at a distance of 386 km from Mumbai. It falls on the well-traversed Ratnagiri-Kolhapur route and is easy to reach by road. The drive from Mumbai will take around 7 hours and you will pass through some very scenic places on the way. Heres the route:

How to reach Amba Ghat by train

The nearest railhead from Amba Ghat is Sangameshwar which is around 50 km away. You can take a train from Mumbai, Pune or any other railway station on the route to get to Sangameshwar and then take a bus or private vehicle to reach Amba Ghat.

How to reach Amba Ghat by flight

The nearest international airport to reach Amba Ghat is Pune airport which is at a distance of 260 km and takes around 5 hours 15 minutes to cover by road. The nearest domestic airport is Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak Ratnagiri airport which is located at a distance of 75 km and takes around 1 hour and 45 minutes to cover by road.

So, for your next offbeat getaway, consider the majestic Amba Ghat in Kolhapur. You won’t regret it.