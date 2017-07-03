Maharashtra is home to some of the coolest monsoon destinations in India. Thanks to the Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, there are a number of lush green destinations in Maharashtra that make for delightful getaways during the rains. Be it the mesmerizing waterfalls or the adventurous trekking trails amidst nature, these amazing monsoon destinations of Maharashtra have enough to keep every visitor enchanted.

One such beautiful monsoon holiday spot is Bhandardara. Located in the Sahyadri mountain range, Bhandardara is an excellent hill station that serves as a beautiful monsoon getaway from cities like Mumbai and Pune. Its marvelous water bodies including dreamy streams and gushing waterfalls make it an extremely picturesque and rewarding monsoon holiday destination. It is at a distance of 164 km from Mumbai and takes around 3 hours and 10 minutes to reach by road. Here are all the details of how to reach Bhandardara!

How to reach Bhandardara by road

The road route from Mumbai to Bhandardara is – Mumbai – 36 km -> Thane – 54 km -> Shahapur – 58 km -> Ghoti Budruk – 42 km -> Bhandardara. The Mumbai-Nashik highway via NH3 makes for an excellent drive during the monsoon season. The route is flanked by stunning views of vast green farmlands and hillocks that turn lush green due to the rains. You will also pass the famous Kalsubai peak, Maharashtra’s highest peak, enroute Bhandardara.

How to reach Bhandardara by train

The nearest railway station to Bhandardara is Igatpuri. It is located at a distance of 45 km from Bhandardara. From the railway station, you can take the road route via Ghoti Budruk. It should take around 1 hour and 10 minutes to reach Bhandardara from Igatpuri railway station.

How to reach Bhandardara by air

The closest airport to Bhandardara is Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus airport. From there, you can reach Bhandara by road or train as mentioned above.