How to Reach Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi by Road, Train or Air

New Delhi: Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, divine shrine visited by more than 7 million devotees year on year, has been restored and beautified with the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. PM Modi on Monday performed various rituals and prayers and took a dip in the Ganges as he inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in his constituency Varanasi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Built at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 900 crore over a sprawling area of 5 lakh square feet, the corridor in Varanasi will connect Kashi Vishwanath Temple with the Ganga river, making it convenient for the pilgrims to reach the temple premises.

"The temple premises which was only around 3,000 square feet, has now become about 5 lakh square feet. Now, 50,000 to 75,000 devotees can come visit the temple and its premises," PM Modi said while speaking at the inaugural function of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

12 Key Points About The Ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

The 50-feet corridor connects the temple with the Ganga river, making it convenient for devotees to reach the temple premises.

The first phase of the project, which was inaugurated by PM Modi today, has been built at a cost of ₹ 339 crore. The first phase is spread across an area of about 5 lakh sq feet and comprises 23 buildings.

The corridor will have waiting rooms for the pilgrims to rest.

Museum and auditorium depicting Varanasi’s ancient history and culture will be constructed.

Devotees will find special Yagyashalas for religious functions like havan.

Special lodgings for priests, volunteers, and pilgrims will be arranged.

An inquiry center at the corridor to apprise tourists about the city and other places of attractions.

A food street to serve scrumptious Banarasi and Awadhi cuisine to tourists.

An Auditorium for gatherings, meetings, and temple functions will be arranged too.

Ganga views gallery so that tourists get a clear view of the holy river.

The Ghat is also accessible through an escalator.

How to Reach Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi by Road, Train or Air

By Road:

For the unversed, Varanasi has a wide and expansive road network, with frequent private and public buses and other road transport services to all major cities and towns in Uttar Pradesh. You can reach the famous temple by autorickshaw or taxi, along Vishwanath Gali – a lane replete with shops that sell delicious sweets, puja items and clothes etc.

By Train:

Good news is that Varanasi is well connected by railway, and the temple itself is close to a number of railway stations. Varanasi City station is just 2 km away, and Varanasi Junction is around 6 km from the main temple. Mughalsarai Junction station is the farthest at 17 km, but there is also Maduadih station around 4 km away. Most of these stations are well-connected to India’s major metros. Hence, you can easily reach your destination without much hassle.

By Air:

For those of you who don’t know, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur is the closest airport to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. From there, the temple is around 25 km or less than an hour by road. There are cabs and buses, private and public, that can take you to the temple straight from the airport.

Also, now the Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor project in Varanasi connects the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the ghats along the river Ganga, making it a hassle-free experience for the pilgrims.