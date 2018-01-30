India is the birthplace of four major religions of the world. As such, it is home to several pilgrim spots which attract devotees all year round. One such pilgrim destination is Omkareshwar in central India. One of the 12 auspicious jyotirlingas of Hinduism, Omkareshwar is a must-visit for Hindu devotees as well as those who are enthusiastic about Hindu culture and traditions. Omkareshwar is located on an island called Mandhata in Madhya Pradesh. Here is how to reach Omkareshwar by road, train and flight.

How to reach Omkareshwar by road

Omkareshwar Rd is at a distance of 73 km from the major bus stop Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. Another popular stop is Mhow which is located 48 km from Omkareshwar. Other major cities from where you can take the road route to Omkareshwar are  Ujjain (133 km), Bhopal (268 km), and Vadodara (376 km). Madhya Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (MPRTC) and some private travel companies offer services to Omkareshwar Rd.

How to reach Omkareshwar by train

Omkareshwar Rd railway station is accessible by train from several major parts of India. It falls on the Akola-Ratlam railway line. Mandhata is located around 10 km from the Omkareshwar Rd railway station.

How to reach Omkareshwar by flight

The nearest airport to Omkareshwar is Indore airport aka Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport. It is located 77 km from Omkareshwar. Several airlines offer services from major parts of India to Indore.

So, next time you wish to take a trip to a place known for its religious and historic significance, consider Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.