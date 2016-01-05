Mumbai is blessed with several getaways worth visiting during weekends. Ranging from places known for their natural beauty to those popular for their historic significance, Mumbai is situated close to a number of magnificent vacation spots. One spot that brings together both these aspects is the Raigad fort. Hugely popular with locals and yet relatively unexplored by travel enthusiasts from other parts of Maharashtra and India, Raigad Fort is one of the most delightful places to visit in Maharashtra. Once you reach the Pachad village, you can either climb up the stairs (1500 of them!) for a nice trekking experience or just take the ropeway which gets you to the top in 4 minutes. However, getting to Pachad from Mumbai is the tricky bit.

You can reach Raigad Fort from Mumbai by train or by road. The nearest railway station is Mangaon but the road route is your best choice as it takes you through some extremely scenic views. The important thing to note here is that Google maps shows you a route (left from Mangaon) which has bad roads that give you a tough time. Not only will this affect your car and your back, but it will also spoil your entire driving experience which can otherwise be so delightful. The better route to take, although a bit longer, is through Mahad. It’s a highway and therefore, a much more comfortable drive.

This route is Mumbai > Panvel > Pen > Nagothane Fata > Indapur > Mangaon > Mahad > Pachad (Raigad fort).