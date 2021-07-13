New Delhi: The recent images and videos on the internet showing hundreds and thousands of people thronging to hill stations amid the possible third wave of coronavirus have led to serious concerns for everyone in the country including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Also Read - Hotel Occupancy Drops By 35 Percent in Himachal Pradesh After Torrential Rains Trigger Fresh Floods: Report

On Tuesday, PM Modi, while addressing a virtual meeting of chief ministers from the eight northeastern states, emphasised on the need to strictly follow Covid protocols to ward off a potential third wave of Covid infections.

Addressing the grave issue of people overcrowding hill stations of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand amid the Covid pandemic, PM Modi said, "It's a matter of concern, that people are travelling without face masks at hill stations and market places."

“It is true that tourism and business have been greatly affected due to coronavirus… but today I will say very emphatically that it is not okay to have huge crowds in hill stations and markets without wearing masks,” the Prime Minister added.

“The virus does not come and go on its own… we bring it with us when we disobey the rules. Experts are warning us repeatedly that careless behaviour – like overcrowding – will lead to an increase in Covid cases,” PM Modi said.

“Steps should be taken to prevent crowds… We all need to work together to stop the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he further added.

For the uninitiated, the Prime Minister’s comments come as a flood of videos and images have emerged on social media showing careless overcrowding at popular hill stations like Manali in Himachal Pradesh or Mussoorie in Uttarakhand.

#WATCH | Tourists throng Manali town in Kullu district as Himachal Pradesh government eases COVID restrictions pic.twitter.com/snIiwfcIo5 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

Emphasising the need to keep an eye on every variant of the coronavirus, PM Modi said experts are constantly studying how troubling the virus could be after mutations, but in such a dynamic situation, prevention and treatment are very important.

(With inputs from PTI)