08 Countries To Visit in Under 1 Lakh: Gone are the days when travel abroad seemed like an impossibility for majority of Indians. While travel for vacation still continues to be a luxurious event for many, the situation is slowly changing with smart travel plans. Picking up locations where Indian rupee is stronger, carefully planning the trip around non-peak season and spending in limits, has become the new normal. This has allowed travellers to visit otherwise inaccessible destinations in comparatively less amount of money.

Hence, travel is not just an expensive cup of tea, now everyone can afford to visit unique destinations to satisfy the needs for adrenaline rush.

HERE ARE 08 COUNTRIES YOU CAN TRAVEL IN UNDER RS. 1 LAKH:

Travel solo or as a couple, a visit to these European countries will not burn a hole in your pocket:

Cambodia

The traumatic past of this beautiful Southeast Asian country—rooted in the genocide inflicted by the Khmer regime—has translated into tourism potential. Add to it dollops of architecture and history, scenic beauty and affordability, and you have a country begging to be visited. The biggest chunk of the budget, at 40%, is expectedly taken up by airfare, but the remaining amount can help you tour in style. Pick a 4-star hotel, commute in cabs and cover all the major tourist attractions. Take a tour of the city Phnom Penh, a day’s trip to Koh Rong Island. Visit Angkor Wat temple in Siem Reap, the floating village in Tonle Sap. The country has a lot to offer.

Currency Rs 1 = 59.9 RIEL

Hong Kong

A good thing here is that you don’t have to dole out anything for visa as you can spend 14 days visa-free on completing pre-arrival registration online. The primary attractions in Hong Kong include Disneyland, Ocean Park, Lantau Island, Victoria Peak, Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade, Star Ferry and Repulse Bay. A good way to reduce spending is to opt for the public transport like MTR and subway instead of taking a city tour. You could also visit various museums, such as the Museum of Art and the Heritage Museum, which don’t charge admission fees on Wednesdays.

Currency Rs 1 = 0.12 HK DOLLAR

Indonesia

Bali is the most visible and inviting face of Indonesia, but there are several other places, like Yogyakarta, Raja Ampat Islands, Sulawesi, Flores, Lombok and the famous Komodo National Park in Nusa Tenggara Timur. These are as or even more enchanting, with their pristine beaches, volcanic mountains and marine and wildlife. The bigger part of the budget is again taken by airfare, but stay and food are not too expensive. You also save on visa fee since you don’t need one for stays of less than 30 days if you have an Indian passport.

Currency Rs 1 = 207.12 RUPIAH

Sri Lanka

With its irresistible combination of affordability and abundance of beaches, wildlife, temples and natural beauty, Sri Lanka aces the list when it comes to budget foreign holidays. This is the reason that unlike other destinations, you can take a five-night, six-day trip to this southern neighbour and add many more places to visit instead of 1-2 cities. The airfare is reasonable, comprising about 34% of your budget, as is accommodation, food and sightseeing, the last cheaper as India is a part of the SAARC group of nations. In Colombo, you can visit the Gangaramaya Buddhist Temple and Galle Face Green. On the way to Kandy, visit the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, and the next day, take a trip to the famed Sigiriya World Heritage site and Dambulla Cave Temple. A visit to Galle and nearby Mirissa is also a must for their beautiful beaches and the sea turtle hatchery.

Currency Rs 1 = 2.3 SL RUPEE

Philippines

The country has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world and is worth a visit. ou can keep two days for Manila and two for Palawan. In Manila, you can take a day trip and visit Fort Santiago & Rizal Shrine Museum, San Agustin Church and Museum, Manila Ocean Park, and the historical city of Intramuros. For shopping, you can consider the Divisoria Market. In Palawan, do not miss the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River, visit to El Nido and diving in the Tubbataha Reefs, besides relaxing at the beautiful beaches.

Currency Rs 1 = 0.78 PESO

Slovakia

The nation of castles and fables, Slovakia is another budget destination that can be explored under 1 lakh from India. It’s a country of ancient castles, mighty mountains and stunning landscapes. Food and transportation in Slovakia are quite cheap. Good accommodation ranges between INR 3500 and INR 4500.

Currency Rs 1 = 0.37 Slovak Koruny

Romania

Romania is the country noted for its old monasteries and rugged-stone churches. You’ll be stunned with its pristine rolling landscape that covers the entire nation. If you book well in advance, you’ll find flight tickets around INR 50000. Lodging, food and transportation costs are not that high.

Currency Rs 1 = 0.06 Romanian Lei

Hungary

A treasure trove of architecture, Hungary is a dream destination of many! The country of rich folk traditions, music and paintings is renowned for its quality wines. If you are planning to visit the country, then don’t worry about the budget. Food and accommodation per day would cost around INR 2000 a person, while hotel prices range from INR 3000 to INR 4000.

Currency Rs 1 = 4.98 Hungarian Forints

Dive into history or traverse new paths on undiscovered territories. The list above seems enthralling!