Increasing rape and murder cases in India have left people terrified. That is why countries like the U.S. and UK have issued advisories for their women citizens who are planning to visit India soon or later. Notably, the U.S. had already done the needful. Now, the UK has also joined the league and advised the women travellers to abide by certain rules to avoid any mishappening while they are in India. The UK did this just a week before the shocking Hydrabad rape and murder case. Notably, the entire nation got a reality check yet again post this dark and extremely disturbing news became viral.

This is not the first time something like this has taken place. We have heard about not only Indian but foreign women getting raped in India. And citing these examples only, UK has issued the advisory that reads “If you’re a woman travelling in India you should respect local dress codes and customs and avoid isolated areas, including beaches, when alone at any time of day.”

Also, British nationals have asked to report the case of any mishappening in the country itself and get a copy of the statement. Moreover, the advisory added that Indian police personnel is not bound to give an English translation of the report but you can ask them to explain it in your native language.

If we talk about certain recent cases of rapes and assault with British women travellers in India, the advisory quoted some examples. Some of them read, “British women have been the victims of sexual assault in Goa, Delhi and Rajasthan and women travellers often receive unwanted attention in the form of verbal and physical harassment by individuals or groups of men. Serious sexual attacks involving foreign nationals have been reported. In April 2018, a Latvian woman was sexually assaulted and strangled in Thiruvallam, Kerala. More recently, in December 2018 a British woman was raped in Goa.”