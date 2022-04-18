Indoor Skydiving: Hyderabad will soon be home to India’s first indoor skydiving facility. GravityZip is set to deliver the excitement of flying high and simulated free fall for the first time in India. There’s no plane or parachute involved; simply ride the smooth column of air created by a wind tunnel at the facility. A wind tunnel creates a smooth flow of air that is ready to welcome adrenaline junkies. The skydiving will take place in a safe, enclosed, and controlled setting that will be undisturbed by turbulence or outside weather conditions. Except for those with past medical issues, it is available to the majority of people.Also Read - International Flights: AirAsia Malaysia Offers 20% Discount on Flight Tickets From Malaysia To These Indian Cities | Details Inside

Indoor Skydiving – Everything you need to know:

Each flight package consists of approximately 45 minutes including suit, helmet, protective gear, instructor, training, and flying. The actual flight time is 2 minutes i.e. 2 flights, as per the Gravity Zip's official website.

Take a look at the Indoor Skydiving experience:

Indoor Skydiving Price: (exclusive of 9% tax)

Off-Peak Hour Plan: Weekday bookings; Costs Rs 2800 per flight for two, 1-minute flights.

Peak Hour Plan: Weekends bookings; Costs Rs 3300 per flight for two, 1-minute flights.

Location:

Gravityzip is on the Gandipet Road, Kokapet, near Gooncha hills, before the Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology campus

Indoor Skydiving Do’s and Don’ts:

Do’s:

Comfortable clothing

Lace-up shoes

Spectacles

Long hair in a plait or low bun

Don’ts

Loose or ornate clothing

Open-toed shoes/sandals/flipflops

Jewellery/watches/other accessories

Loose items in pockets

As per Hindu reports, the airtight jumpsuit is made of a combination of spandex, nylon, and cotton. They provide the visitors with lace-up shoes and helmets. The indoor experience lasts longer than a plane freefall. Indoor skydiving will be less dangerous and have a reduced fear factor.

Indoor skydiving is a fun sport to engage in. What are you waiting for?