Iceland is one of the few countries in the world that was able to contain the first wave of Coronavirus. Last summer, the stunning country also opened its borders to tourists. Although, after experiencing the second wave of coronavirus, the government of Iceland decided to tighten its restrictions on tourists. Now, after a few months, the country has decided to easy the guidelines. Here's a piece of good news if you are planning a winter escape to Iceland. If you had COVID in the past, you can bypass testing and quarantine requirements in Iceland.

As per the new regulations provided by the Icelandic government, you will need to submit a positive test that should be at least 14 days old, or an antibody test is done at a European laboratory or epidemiologist on arrival in the country. These travel guidelines and policies will be effective from December 10.

"As of December 10, arriving passengers who have already recovered from a COVID-19 infection will [be] exempt from border measures if they can provide proof of prior infection," a statement from Iceland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs read.

If you have never contracted the Coronavirus infection, then as per the guidelines you will either need to quarantine for 14 days or get tested twice. The first test will be conducted on arrival and the second test will take place after a few days of quarantine.

Travellers who will be under quarantine can go for outdoor walks but are not allowed to visit tourist destinations.

The country is often appreciated and praised for its handling of the pandemic, the country followed a tough regime of tracking and tracing to contain the virus. And now after a month, the country is giving cautious relaxation on gatherings, leisure activities.

As per Johns Hopkins University data, there has been There have been 5,413 reported cases of coronavirus in Iceland and 27 deaths.