Ajanta Ellora Caves: One of the historic monuments in India, Ajanta Ellora Caves are recognised under the UNESCO World Heritage Site. This magnificent monument is a symbol of the religious tolerance of ancient times as it has caves and temples from Jain, Buddhist and Hindu cultures. It is one of the most visited historical sites in India and is located near to the city of Aurangabad in Maharashtra. In a move to make it easier for tourists to explore the history carved in this rock structure, soon hydraulic lifts will be installed here.

This heritage destination will be the first site in India to get hydraulic lifts. According to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), this initiative envisages to make Ellora Caves an enhanced tourist –friendly spot in India. The ASI has already been working on several projects in order make this heritage tour a better tourist experience. While few projects are already underway, some are yet to get sanctions from authorities.

Ellora Caves: A brief

Ellora Caves are one of the largest rock cut structures in the world and that makes it one of the best heritage sites in India. There is no shying away from the fact that Ellora Caves is a major tourist attraction. There are around 34 caves and cave number 16 also called the Kailash Temple is the largest amongst all. It is a double story structure that has a staircase leading to the top. Nonetheless, ASI aims at establishing small lifts on both sides.

Located 30km from Aurangabad, this site is dated back to around 600 AD to 1000AD. As recorded by the UNESCO heritage site, the invaluable ensemble of 34 caves at Ellora in the Charanandri hills of western India’s Maharashtra showcases a spirit of co-existence and religious tolerance through the outstanding architectural activities carried out by the followers of three prominent religions: Buddhism, Brahmanism, and Jainism.

Elaborating on its construction, it has recorded that the rock-cut activity was carried out in three phases from the 6th century to the 12th century. The earliest caves (caves 1–12), excavated between the 5th and 8th centuries, reflect the Mahayana philosophy of Buddhism then prevalent in this region. The Brahmanical group of caves (caves 13–29), including the renowned Kailash temple (cave 16), was excavated between the 7th and 10th centuries. The last phase, between the 9th and 12th centuries, saw the excavation of a group of caves (caves 30–34) reflecting Jaina philosophy.

