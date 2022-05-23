New Delhi: If you are planning any adventure in the mountains in the next two days, then start your preparation by taking a look at the weather forecast. As heavy rainfall engulfs the northern part of India leading to a sharp fall in temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir for today and tomorrow. The northern hills have been put on alert for heavy rainfall on May 23 and May 24, and tourists have been advised to exercise caution while planning any outdoor activitiesAlso Read - 47-Day Summer Break Announced For Schools in Summer Zone of Jammu Division

“In the hills like Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Jammu and Kashmir we have kept an orange level warning because the convection is higher today,” Senior Scientist RK Jenamani told ANI. An orange alert is issued when there is isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall consecutively for three days. Also Read - Jammu & Kashmir Tunnel Collapse: Four Bodies Recovered From Site, 6 Still Missing

According to IMD, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during May 23 and May 24, with peak rainfall intensity on May 23 and gradual reduction from May 24. Also Read - Delhi To Get Respite From Heatwave; IMD Predicts Rainfall, Hailstorm In North India Over Next 5 Days

The officials also informed that the orange warning for Delhi, Punjab and Haryana was later converted into a yellow warning after a decrement in the situation.

According to the weather agency, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity over Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh and isolated to scattered rainfall activity over Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh are very likely during May 23 and May 24.

Earlier, rains accompanied by strong winds lashed Delhi NCR on Monday morning, leading to a sharp fall in temperature. IMD had predicted the rain and thunderstorm to continue in Delhi NCR for the next two hours.

Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath halted amid heavy rain

The Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath was halted on Monday amid gusty winds, heavy rain and snowfall in Uttarakhand. However, pilgrimage to Gangotri, Yamunotri, Hemkund Sahib, and Badrinath continued as usual.

Citing pilgrims’ safety, District disaster management officer NK Rajwar said due to the heavy rain, the pilgrims, who have arrived in Ukhimath, Sonprayag and Gaurikund, were asked to stay there until further announcement as winds, thunderstorms and lightning pose a risk to them on their way to Kedarnath. As per reports, Over 10,000 pilgrims were waiting for the yatra to resume.