Some people can gulp down alcohol like they are drinking water. But then there are some who need munchies all the time while they are drinking. These foodie drinkers contribute to the most popular chakna in India. To those who are unaware (mostly non-Indians) or those who are naively unaware, chakna refers to the munchies consumed with drinks. Well, if you are traveling to India or across India and want to know which food items you should order to eat along with your drinks, you have landed on the right page. We have listed down the 13 most popular chakna items in India.

1. French fries

French fries are a common sight on every drinker’s table. Variations of fries too are popular nowadays. Fries with cheese, potato wedges, potato chips and mashed potatoes are the most eaten potato dishes along with drinks.

2. Peanuts

Peanuts, chana, fried peanuts, peanuts with tomatoes and onions make yummy chakna.

3. Cheese garlic naan

Cheese garlic naan is an Indian version of garlic bread with cheese, only yummier, we must say! Naan is an Indian flatbread, which is topped with cheese and garlic flavour, and it tastes mouthwateringly delicious.

4. Cheeselings

Cheeselings are tiny, square-shaped puffed biscuits made from cheese. They taste yummy and serve to be perfect chakna!

5. Chicken Crispy/Chicken 65

These are some Chinese starters made using chicken. Generally spicy, they go along well with cans of beers.

6. Tandoori chicken

Chicken tandoori refers to chicken cooked on tandoor. Marinated in yogurt and special tandoori masala, it’s every foodie drinker’s favorite. Blends perfectly with a glass of Blender’s!

7. Paneer Tikka

Paneer is a vegetarian’s chicken. Paneer tikka refers to paneer grilled in a tandoor. There are several other Paneer starters too that people love with booze, but this tops the list.

8. Veg Crispy

Vegetarians who don’t like paneer opt for Veg crispy. Chicken is replaced with numerous vegetables and then cooked in a Chinese style.

9. Stuffed mushrooms

Stuffed mushrooms are loved by many vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Other starters made using mushrooms too are liked by mushroom lovers.

10. Jhinga fry

Seafood lovers can’t help but order a platter full of their favorite fish items. Jhinga fry, prawns koliwada, butter garlic prawns are popular variations of prawns.

11. Fish fry and fish fingers

While fish fry refers to fish fried in spicy Indian batter, fish fingers refer to fish sticks. Both these food dishes are craved by seafood lovers while gulping down alcohol.

12. Masala Papad

One of the cheapest and yummiest side-dish along with drinks is masala papad. Papad is a thin, crisp disc-shaped food item fried before serving. This, topped with onions, tomatoes and spices is referred to as masala papad.

13. Onion Rings

Onion rings are a form of side dish, made from onions, deep-fried after dipping in a batter or bread crumbs. Simple but tasty!