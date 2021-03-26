Bengaluru: No, this isn’t Japan. It is namma city Bengaluru. Can’t believe your eyes? Well, the city has turned into a pink heaven and how, as pink trees are spread all across the city. The incredible photos of pink blooming flowers on trees and strewn all over parks and roads only brings to mind Japan’s famous Cherry blossom festival. Also Read - Bengaluru Makes RT-PCR Negative Report Mandatory For Arriving Passengers; BBMP To Put Stamp on Covid +Ve Persons

In fact, this also reminds us of Shillong’s own pink flower festival when the north-eastern state turns into a brilliant shade of pink when the buds of the Prunus Cerasoides bloom in November. Ever witnessed that? Well, not many know that the Garden city of India Bengaluru also has its very own Cherry blossom time during spring. Also Read - Goldman Sachs Asks Its Bengaluru Employees to Work-from-home as Local Corona Cases Surge

People from across the city took to social media to share some of the stunning pictures of pink trees spread all across Bengaluru. Several residents even compared the photos to those of Japan’s and rightly so. Also Read - Semi Lockdown in Karnataka on Cards? Here's What State Government is Contemplating

Soon #PinkBangalore started trending on Twitter and many users shared photos of trees and parks in and around the city where the flowers bloomed and the spring season is officially pink season in the Garden city. The flower is popular called as the Tabibuea Rosea.

(Fun fact: Tabibuea Rosea is the national tree of El Salvador, where it is called “Maquilíshuat”.)

Bengaluru Turns Pink – See Pics

