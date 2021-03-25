Zabarwan Range: Postcards From Asia's Largest Tulip Garden in Kashmir

The iconic Tulip festival in Kashmir is all set to begin this month. Tulip festival is an annual celebration that aims to showcase the range of flowers in the scenic garden in the state as a part of tourism efforts by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. It was opened in 2007 with the aim to boost floriculture and tourism in the Valley by the then Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. Also Read - 3-Day 'Indian Travel Mart' Organized In Jammu To Boost Tourism - Attractive Pavilions, Colourful Displays And More

All About Kashmir’s Tulip Garden

Kashmir's iconic tulip garden houses more than 1.5 million tulips and is all set to open to the public from today onwards. Yes, you heard us right! The majestic garden, located on the foothills of the Zabarwan mountains, is Asia's biggest tulip garden. As per the reports, it is opening to visitors on Thursday in Srinagar as more than 15 lakh flowers are ready to bloom.

‘Visit Tulip Garden In J&K’, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share pictures of the fresh bloom, and shared that the garden will see more than 64 varieties in bloom this year.

“Tomorrow, 25th March is special for Jammu and Kashmir. A majestic tulip garden on the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains will open for visitors. The Garden will see over 15 lakh flowers of more than 64 varieties in bloom,” PM Modi tweeted.

Whenever you get the opportunity, do visit Jammu and Kashmir and witness the scenic Tulip festival. In addition to the tulips, you will experience the warm hospitality of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/RuZorHWBrO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2021

The majestic garden is spread over a sprawling area of 600 kanals in the lap of Zabarwan range and on the bank of Dal Lake. Farooq Ahmad, Director Floriculture, said the garden will open to the public on March 25 and a record number of tulips will bloom this year. He shared that all arrangements have already been made for the opening on Thursday. Ahmad was quoted by the Kashmir Observer.

Any COVID-19 Restrictions?

However, keeping in view the rising coronavirus cases in the country, adequate measures have been taken and in fact, no visitor is allowed to enter the garden without face masks.

Check Out The Incredible Photos Of Kashmir’s Tulip Garden Here

Ahmad added that water ATMs have been made available for the public for the first time. In addition, thermoscanners and sanitisers have also been put in place to ensure the safety of visitors.

“We appeal to the visitors not to bring polythene and other eatables with them as these things will not be allowed inside the garden premises,” Ahmad said.

Besides tulips, the garden also hosts other distinct flowers like Daffodils, Hyacinths, Roses, Ranunculi, Muscaria, and Iris. Last year, the magnificent garden remained closed due to the coronavirus global health scare. According to reports, the health crisis had resulted in a loss of Rs 5 crore as authorities had already planted 1.3 million tulip bulbs.

So, when are you planning to explore this beauty? Have you ever visited the iconic Tulip festival? Share with us your experiences.