Independence Day long weekend: The season of festivities have already commenced as we bid farewell to the July rains. This year, August is brimming with celebrations and there is a long weekend just right the corner. For the unversed, this august you might be able to avail a nice long break on the week of Independence Day 2022. Yes, it is not just one day national holiday but being combined with the off for Rakshabandhan, if you take that Friday off, my friend, there is your much awaited break.Also Read - Fort of Jhansi: One of The First Siege to Look Back This Independence Day

Dates: August 11, Thursday (Rakshbandhan), August 12, Friday (can take an off), August 13-14 (the weekend) and August 15 Monday (Independence Day) Also Read - This Independence Day, Celebrate 75 Years of Freedom at Wagah Border | A First Hand Guide Here

This just might be the perfect time to explore the places near you or maybe just escape the four walls of your home and get a fresh breath of freedom. We have picked some places that might be waiting your presence. While these are not very uncommon, but these popular spots do make for a good spontaneous getaway. This is the time to get these favourite tourist travel destination off your bucket list.

Udaipur-Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Where the mercury goes for a toss during summers, this time of the season makes it one of the most ideal places to visit. Every nook in this state shines with colours of culture and heritage. While Jaipur might be a tad bit mainstream (but always a good option), its neighbouring places – Udaipur-Jaisalmer are worth all your time.

Things to do:

Sightseeing in Udaipur – the city of lakes has beautiful lakes to pay a visit to, has palatial palaces depicting the Rajasthani royalty

Manaspura Karni Mata ropeway will give you a bird’s eye view overlooking the city

Jaisalmer – The Jaisalmer fort is an architectural marvel you just cannot miss. The sand dunes in the Thar Desert have some thrilling options like the quad biking, parasailing that will add colour of excitement apart form the royal history of various palaces here. Night camping in the desert, camel safari are also one of a kind experiences.

Goa

Well, this is an all rounder travel destination that somehow befits every season, every mood with any type of company. From beaches to treks, Goa has a little bit of everything to offer

Things to do:

Bask under the sun at multiple beaches in Goa, beach hopping could be fun!

Enjoy food at the local cuisine and shacks

Get the thrill going by indulging in various water sport activities like parasailing, banana boat ride, jet ski etc

Explore the lanes of Goa on hired two wheelers, it is much more fun that way!

With Goa Tourism new monsoon treks, enjoy the rains in the wildlife

Idukki , Kerala

An enchanting retreat in God’s Own Country, Kerala, Idukki makes for a perfect place for complete rejuvenation. Kerala is also associated as a good wellness destination. Afterall, apart from the famous ayurvedic spots, the natural bounties here offer nothing less than serene and calm environs. Surrounded by lush green tapestries of mountains, waterfalls and exotic vegetation, Idukki is a stone-age civilisation with a plethora of historical ruins to explore as well.

Things to do:

Enjoy spectacular sunset and sunrise at Hill View Park, Thommankuthu falls; Meesapulimama (second highest peak in South India) for trekking; Vala waterfalls etc are great tourist attractions too

Painavu is a good pitstop for a quick shopping spree

Periyar National Park, Anamudi Shola National Park, Eravikulum National park and few others are will be a treat to wildlife enthusiast as one can explore and spot some endangered species of fauna and flora here

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

The verdure valleys encircling this scenic destination, Kodaikanal, never fail to bewitch tourists. It is perched at an elevation of about 7000 feet above the sea level and is an idyllic destination for all nature enthusiasts out there.

Things to do:

Refreshing boat rides, exploring the caves are some frequented activities here

Dolphin nose or Periyakulam trek is a good place to begin your trekking experience

Visit Pillar Rocks viewpoint, Green valley viewpoint for breathtaking vistas

Also, this place is famous for its homemade assorted chocolates, so do not miss out on the delectable sugar delicacies from here

Dapoli, Maharashtra

Dotted with coconut trees, Dapoli is a popular beach destination. It is a tropical location with a pleasant weather almost through out the year. Specially, during July to September, this place brims with life.

Things to do:

Sight seeing – Harni sea port, Suvarndurga, Sea fort will take you back in time. If your are an history, this place is for you

Take a dip in Unhavre hot springs, explore Pankhelja caves

Water sport activities -swimming, surfing, parasailing trekking hiking etc

If you are in for a local gastronomical experience, then do try the authentic Konkani food

Lansdowne- Damdama – Neemrana, Delhi- NCR

There are always an array of options to choose from when it comes to Delhi-NCR, but when the time comes to decide, do we suddenly feel out of options? here are three places that can offer you an offbeat escape for this long weekend.

Neemrana Fort – Enjoy a regal experience at the luxurious Neemrana Fort which is lined on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. With a swimming pool, spa, camel safari, zipline tours, vintage car rides, this place brims with life. It often hosts colourful cultural events too.

Damdama Lake – there are lots of activities to pick from once you arrive at the lake -parasailing, hot air balloon rides, rock climbing experience, ziplining, paddle boats on the river and relax your wits. It is the biggest natural lake in Haryana and an ideal destination for fun picnics.

Lansdowne is an epitome of a tranquil retreat. With its jaw dropping sunsets and sunrise, it remains untainted from the city chaos. Bird watching, green treks and other recreational activities make it the perfect spot for family getaways.

Gokarna, Karnataka

Gokarna is a quaint town on the coast of Karwar, Karnataka. It is mostly known for its beaches an temples but the panoramic landscapes will transport your to tranquil state.

Things to do:

beach trekking, beach hooping, hiking through the Yana woods is a good place to start

Mirjan fort and Mahabaleshwar temple are two of the iconic spots to visit

Watersport activities – surfing, scuba diving, snorkeling, parasailing, and jet skiing.

What’s your pick to make this long Independence Day long weekend a little more special?

PS: In the wake of the monsoon fury specially up the hills, those are best avoided for safety purposes.

