Iconic Landmarks Of India's Freedom Struggle: August 15 is the day when India exudes shades of patriotism and we celebrate the hard-earned independence of our nation from the clutches of British imperial rule. It was a long struggle towards freedom that saw numerous sacrifices made by the daughters and sons of the soil for the land we enjoy living on today. As the freedom struggle was spread across the country, there are multiple places that are a reminder of what had transpired, from what we lost to what we gained.

Here are 5 of the most iconic landmarks in India that witnessed some of the major movements that took place during the Indian freedom struggle.

Red Fort

At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom…

The famous speech by the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, was delivered on the eve of independence from this red sand stone building. The Red Fort is amongst the most important landmarks related with the Indian freedom struggle. It has witnessed triumphs and blood shed alike. Built by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, this monument is a symbol of Indian spirit of resilience and grit.

After the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar II was defeated by the Britishers in 1857, they took over the fort and converted it into their army headquarters. Till this day, every year, the Indian Prime Minister hoists the national flag here. It is a tradition that has been going on for 75 years to celebrate the occasion of independence day.

Cellular Jail

Kaala Paani or the Cellular jail, the name reminds us of the most difficult, inhuman conditions that the freedom fighters were subjected to. Located in the archipelago of Andaman and Nicobar Island, this place will certainly make you think upon reading the hard facts about this place. The Britishers used this jail to sentence political prisoners and prisoners of war. After suppressing the mutiny of 1857, also known as the first war of independence, multiple Indian freedom fighters were locked up here. Interestingly, the construction of the cellular jail was completed between 1896-1906 and was inspired from Jeremy Bentham’s idea of Panopticon. His ideas was based on the concept that allowed one guard to be able to keep a watch on all inmates by standing at one central location. Visit this freedom landmark and explore the marvelous architecture. Today, it has a museum preserving all facts known-unknown about the Indian freedom struggle.

Jhansi Fort

Located in Bundelkhand, Uttar Pradesh, this is one of the important spots of the first war of independence. It was built by Raja Bir Singh Deo of Orchha in 1613 CE. It was also amongst the strongest locations for the Chandela Kings. The rebellion of 1857 broke out and Jhansi became one of the major hotspots of the mutiny. This is when the colossal fort became a point of contention. The Rani of Jhansi along with her soldiers fought dauntlessly and showed great courage to safeguard the fort. The echoes of her valour still reverberate in this fort.

Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram

Mahatma Gandhi was a proponent of the non-violence sect. Throughout the duration of the freedom struggle, he started various movements against the imperial rule but in a non-violent fashion. After returning to India as a young lawyer from South Africa in 1915, he established his Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on the principle of peace. The Sabarmati Ashram is considered an important freedom landmark because it witnessed movements like the 1930 Dandi March. It is believed that the location of the place was specially chosen keeping in mind ideal of truth and peace. The Ashram lies in between a jail and a crematorium ground. Upon visiting this place one can get immersed in the many stories and facts about the great freedom fighters and their contributions.

Lucknow Residency

It is the site of the first war of independence that took place in 1857. The siege of Lucknow had been recorded as one of the major events in the freedom struggle history. The Lucknow Residency monument was built in around 1800s and went to become a testimony to some of the most dramatic and spine chilling events. Earlier, it was said to be the residence for the British Resident General who was a representative in the court of the Nawab. The residency became a defence line for the defenders but after multiple attacks from the freedom fighters, it was later evacuated and then left abandoned. Today, one can still see the bullet marks on the ruins of the place. Engirdled with a garden, this site has its own set of narratives one must explore at least once.

Visit these places once and explore the stories of Indian freedom struggle this Independence day!

