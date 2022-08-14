Patriotic Museums in India: It is that time of the year when the nation is coloured in patriotic colours. Across the nation, currently, there are various celebrations taking place as a run up to the Independence Day 2022. Celebrating 75 years of freedom, various campaigns like Har Ghar Tiranga, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav are already underway. During this time, almost everyone get this vigour to look back to everything that transpired during the freedom And here, museums have a big role to play. These custodian of freedom struggle narratives are pivotal.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: What Transpired On August 14,1947, Eve Of India's Independence; Check Important Events

There are a few museums in India that are dedicated to the partition and freedom fighters. They house documents, photos, personal artefacts and more giving us an insight into who contributed what and how the events turned out. Here are few of those museums that are currently operational. With amalgamation of technology, the experience has been made more vivid then ever.

Partition museum, Amritsar

One of the defining moments of the Indian independence was the partition of India and Pakistan. The Partition Museum in Amritsar is world’s first museum that is dedicated to this historic moment in the Indian history. It is also called the people’s museum as it harbours oral histories, people’s personal narratives, letters, personal artefacts and some original documents from that period.

It was inaugurated in 2017 only since then over a hundred thousand visitors have come to the Partition Museum. It continues to build its collections and archives and welcomes support in its continued quest to document and remember the history of the millions impacted at the time of the Partition.

Gandhi Memorial Museum, Ahmedabad

Mahatma Gandhi had specifically selected the ashram in Ahmedabad. According to the Gandhi memorial this is the right place for our activities to carry on the search for Truth and develop Fearlessness for on one side are the iron bolts of the foreigners and on the other, thunderbolts of mother nature, said Gandhi ji.

This museum in Ahmedabad is a custodian of Gandhi and his life during the Indian freedom struggle. His beliefs, principals everything has been captured here in forms of documents, art galleries etc. There are books, manuscripts, as well as relics of his writing desk and spinning wheel. This is the right place to know more about the father of the nation and his contribution to our independence.

Netaji Research Bureau, Kolkata

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was one of the pioneers who led the Indian Independence movement. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was amongst the most eminent freedom fighters India had ever seen. He was also one of the most influential leaders who had a pivotal role in getting India’s Independence from the British Raj. He had raised the slogan ‘Çhalo Dilli’ which got immortalised in time.

In a bid to counter the imperial rule, Bose had formed the Azad Hind Fauj. This military regiment was assembled to fight the British army. It also had an all female battalion that was called the Rani Jhansi Regiment

This museum in Kolkata has archives of Bose which give a peek into his life and principals

Maulana Azad Museum, Kolkata

This museum is not just a building but a house turned memorial where Maulana Abul Kalam Azad lived the longest until his last breath. You ask why is it an important landmark? This is memorial has great historical significance because this is where Azad decided to move ahead with the Quit India Movement. He is a rather unpopular freedom fighter whose contribution is still not made the popular gate of knowledge. And this museum with photographs, personal artefacts, papers and other narratives gives a peak of freedom struggle from this vantage point.

Do visit these museums and get an insight into the Indian freedom struggle

