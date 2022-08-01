Independence Day Special: The struggle for Indian Independence might have ended the rule of kings and queens in India but these monuments still standing inform us about the rich history of this country. Quintessential in style and architecture, with tales of victory and loss, with being handed over from one ruler to the next, these forts ground the existence of India be it geographically, culturally, or through a shared past, in the historical landscape. There is no excuse for leaving any of these places without a visit. Take a virtual tour to some of these awe-inspiring forts in the country.Also Read - India @75: 6 Facts To Know About India's Freedom Struggle

Here Is The List Of 7 Royal Forts In India:

Red Fort, Delhi

The magnificent Red Fort that was the pride of Mughals recorded the historic moment of declaration of India's independence at the stroke of midnight hour of 14 August, 1947. The fort was built in the 17th century by the mighty Mughal ruler – Shah Jahan. Thick walls of Red Fort made up of Red sandstone has protected Mughal dynasty for almost 200 years from their enemies. The mesmerising fort, houses a mosque called Moti Masjid, Diwan-i-Azam and many other structures within its walls. The fort is right opposite the cultural hub of old Delhi city, Chandni Chowk.

Agra Fort, Agra

If Taj is a symbol of love and beauty, this fort signifies power, might and contains remnants of a family staying here once. Agra being the seat of Mughal empire until 1638, this palace and fort was also the residence of the Mughals beginning from 1573 when Akbar got it built out of sandstone. The fort is entirely made of sandstone except two sections later added by Shah Jahan's daughter that are made of white marble. Agra Fort is an architectural masterpiece which is now, one of UNESCO World Heritage Site and is second most tourist attraction places after Taj mahal in Agra.

Neemrana Fort

Located in Alwar, Rajasthan, the historical town of Neemrana is a must-visit for the discerning traveller. About 120km from Delhi and 150km from Jaipur, Neemrana falls within the Golden Triangle Circuit. The town transports the visitor to the bygone era with its stunning forts, temples, lakes and springs.

One of the highlights of the town is the Neemrana Fort Palace, a quintessential case of fort-turned-hotel, where a stay for at least a night is highly recommended. An architectural marvel, it was built in 1864, under the rule of Prithvi Raj Chauhan.

Mehrangarh Fort

One of the largest forts of Rajasthan, Mehrangarh Fort was the seat of the Rathore rulers from the House of Marwar. Located at a height of 400 feet above the city of Jodhpur, the fort is named after the Sun deity, from whom the Rathores claim descent. Though the Marwar royal family later shifted to much opulent palaces, the fort continued to be a reflection of Rathore glory. The fort is a magnificent fusion of different styles and influences. Its 125 feet high towering battlements, are made of solid stone and are at places six metres thick. The fort now houses a museum which enlightens visitors about the golden age of the Rathores. It showcases collections of palanquins, furniture, cannons, paintings and folk musical instruments. The Daulat Khana, a gallery of the museum houses one of the finest collections of Mughal miniature paintings.

Gwalior Fort

Gwalior Fort was built in the 10th century which makes it one of the oldest forts in India. It is located on a hilltop in Gwalior. According to legends, the inscriptions found inside the fort are dated back to 6th century which leads to the speculation of its existence since before that. During the rule of Mughal rulers in India, this fort was used as a prison and until the British rule, it was always occupied by some rulers.

Jhansi Fort

Khoob ladi mardaani wo toh jhansi wali rani thi are the lines from Subhadra Kumari Chauhan’s poem, “Jhansi Ki Rani”. Standing almost as a symbol to the first fight for Independence, this fort is a testament to the sacrifices made by Rani Lakshmi Bai. This fort is crowned on the hilltop of Bangura and is built with an amalgamation of Bundela style and Maratha style of architecture. Its granite walls are around 20 feet thick.

Golconda Fort

Located in the capital city of Hyderabad, the fort was first built of mud by Kakatiya rulers during the 13th century. However, it gained glory under the Qutub Shahi dynasty. The world renowned Kohinoor diamond was found here. An added attraction here are the enchanting sound & light show in the evenings. One of the most interesting features of the Golconda Fort is its system of acoustics. The sounds of hands clapped at the entry gate can be heard clearly at ‘Bala Hissar’, the highest point, a kilometer away.

India’s vibrant history is a proof of its diversity. The boundless skies merge with indomitable walls to send a message that the strength of this country is in its diversity and rich history.