This Independence day, let’s celebrate 75 years of freedom (Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav) at the Wagah border! Also Read - Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: History, Significance And Celebration. Here Is What You Should Know

First association made with Amritsar in Punjab is with the Golden Temple. But there is more to this colourful city. From Jallianwala Bagh, and Golden Temple to the famous eateries around the place, Amritsar is home to histories from different eras. One amongst famous partition archives, the Wagah Border here is a must-visit. It is one of those borders that has witnessed the horrors of partition, seen people come and go from one country to another. Also Read - Man Beaten Up By Woman's Husband For A 'I Like You' Message, Punjab Police Has An Epic Reply | See Tweet

When Sir, Cyril Radcliffe drew the lines to demarcate the division, Wagah Border was formed in Punjabi. This international border is something no one misses when they travel to Amritsar. This border is a custodian of the history of partition of India and Pakistan and stands today as a testimonial the contemporary relations between the countries. Also Read - 9 Railway Stations To Light Up In North East Celebrating 75 Years Of Independence

Why visiting Wagah Border is a must?

Wagah is a small village in the Wagah zone of Lahore, Punjab and Pakistan. It is the point that serves as a goods transit terminal and a railway station where trains run between Pakistan and India. It lies on the historic Grand Trunk Road between Lahore and Amritsar, a fem miles away from the border.

Wagah Border Ceremony – It is an age old ceremony followed judiciously by Indian Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers since 1959. It is a vibrant and elaborate event that depicts the harmony between the two nations. This ceremony takes place at the gates of the two nations that connect and divides us. Just about 2 hours prior to the sunset, the Beating Retreat and the Lowering of Flags is witnessed by large audience every day.

Prices, Time and other Details

It best advised to reach the border well in time, if not before but definitely not late, if you want to have an undisturbed experience of the retreat ceremony. Ideally, if you reach a little before 3 pm you can pass through all the security checks with out getting tensed about the your seat.

In a stadium like setting, proper seating arrangement is available but for free. Seats are allocated on first come first serve basis and few seats are reserved only for women as well.

Starting time: 5:15 pm in summer, 4:15 pm in winter

Owing to security reason, no baggage is permitted inside the premises.

One can keep their belongings in lockers as well but will have to pay accordingly.

Your internet might not work well as due to jammers installed in the proximity, connectivity is usually poor.

Cameras are allowed because the hues of the ceremony are just amazing.

Reaching Wagah

Although it is a border, it Wagah village is well connected to other cities in the country. From the golden temple, on can easily book a cab and drive away to an hours journey to the Wagah border. The scenery on road will make fall in awe of the lush beauty.

By air: the Wagah border is at a distance of 36 km from the Sri Guru Ramdas International airport

By train: 6 km from the border is the Attari railway station where passengers travelling by train can commute with utmost ease

By road: Nearest bus stand is the Amritsar Bus Stand from where multiple buses run to and fro from Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai and other cities.

For feedback on stories, tips or suggestions, mail to himanshu.shekhar@india.com