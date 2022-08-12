Independence Day Long Weekend: The Independence day long weekend is here and it would be a shame to not put it to good use and explore the incredible beauty of India. The coming three-day vacation is a great opportunity for travel enthusiasts to dwell in the rich cultural and geographic diversity of the country. There are about 40 spectacular World Heritage Sites across India that travelers can explore during the 3-day long weekend. So, if you’re planning a short trip this weekend to reconnoiter the mind-blowing Indian legacy, here are some of the heritage sites that could be your perfect getaway this weekend.Also Read - Fire at Hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar Brought Under Control, All Safely Evacuated | Highlights

Agra Fort, Uttar Pradesh

Agra is world-famous for its iconic Taj Mahal, however, not to be missed is the Red Fort of Agra or Lal Qila, another treasure only two kilometers away, connected to the monument via a parkland. Listed as a World Heritage Site in 1983, this glorious fort was commissioned by emperor Akbar and is an emblem of India’s powerful history. Surrounded by brilliant Mughal architecture, hosting a complex of buildings inside its boundaries – ranging from grand palaces, and audience halls to beautiful mosques – this walled city appeals to travelers looking for a real sense of history. Also Read - Why You Should Travel To Rajasthan In August

Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi is also regarded as the ‘World’s Largest Open-Air museum’ for it has much to offer travelers to visually grasp and highlight its victorious past. Also known as the City of Ruins, the city showcases the grand past of the Vijayanagara empire, through humble foundational structures of temples, forts, royal and sacred complexes, shrines, and pillared halls that once stood proudly. Also Read - Karnataka Health Minister Reacts To Growing Monkeypox Cases in India, Says We Need To Be...

Mountain Railways of India At Darjeeling, Nilgiri and Kalka

Moving through Ghoom at a dizzying altitude of 2258 meters, nestled amidst the scenic hills of Darjeeling, is the world’s oldest mountain steam railway. Founded in 1881, the railway snakes its way through the scenic Himalayan mountains, exposing travelers to timeless vistas as they enjoy a ride from a bygone era.

Rani-ki-Vav, Gujarat

Located on the banks of river Saraswati, Rani-ki-Vav [or The Queen’s Stepwell], is an inverted temple that highlights the sanctity of water in a state mostly known for one of the world’s largest salt deserts.

Commissioned by queen Udayamati in memory of her beloved husband in 1603, and completed after 20 years, the stepwell is an engineering feat, designed originally with seven steps, although today only five remain. Each panel consisted of unique carvings, sculptures, and distinct geometric patterns. The architecture of the monument is incomparable to anything from its time as it consists of more than 500 principle sculptures and 1000 minor ones!

Jantar Mantar, Rajasthan

The Jantar Mantar is an open-air astronomical observatory created to view the world above, and it comprises 20 instruments including one regarded as the ‘World’s Largest Sundial’.

It was built by the then king, Maharajah Sawaii Jai Singh II, to meet his fascination with celestial objects and their movement to predict the time of day. Each instrument was scientifically designed with complex features and shapes that depict innovation and advanced thinking – way ahead of its time!

Jaipur has much to offer travelers, so stay a while and explore the other sites of the Pink City.