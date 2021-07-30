International Flights Update: Owing to the growing concerns over possible threat of third wave of Covid-19, India has decided to extend the Covid-related travel ban on international passenger flights till August 31. However, the cargo operations have been exempted.Also Read - Covid Travel: No Vaccine Passport For Indians? Read on

The international travel ban has been once again extended from its previous deadline of July 31, 2021, in the wake of the rising cases of the Delta variant of coronavirus in various countries.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a circular issued Friday, July 30, said the international flights ban shall remain in place till 2359 hrs IST of August 31 2021. However, it is not applicable to cargo flights and those approved by the DGCA.

However, special international flights have been operating under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ since May and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July. They will continue to be in service, according to the latest developments.

India has formed air bubble pacts with 27 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.