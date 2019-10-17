India has relaxed e-visa rules for Chinese travellers in a bid to attract more Chinese tourists in the country. The Indian embassy in Beijing has already implemented the new rules.

The announcement came when the Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Indian state of TamilNadu. He arrived at the coastal town of Mamallapuram on October 11 to have a second informal meeting with his Indian counterpart.

India has announced that Chinese tourists will be able to visit India with the help of Indian visa with 5 years of validity with multiple entries. According to the press release issued by the Indian embassy in Bejing, “This move will further enhance people-to-people exchanges between the two countries and encourage more Chinese tourists to choose India as a destination for tourism purposes.”

For this five-year visa with multiple entries, Chinese citizens will have to pay $80. According to the existing rules, e-visa for Chinese travellers is valid for only 60 days, from the date of arrival. Also, visas for e-conference are valid for 30 days from the date of arrival.

Notably, the number of Chinese tourists has not increased as per the expectation even after offering e-visa to Chinese travellers for a while now. Last year, in 2018, just 2.5 lakh Chinese travellers visited India.