This piece of information might cheer you up! Kashmir’s Gulmarg has become home to India’s first and Asia’s biggest Igloo Cafe. Located in the Ski resort of Gulmarg, the café has been attracting a major crowd and is started by the Kolahoi Green Group of Hotels and Resorts. The first-ever Igloo café in India is a one-of-a-kind experience and the ice restaurant is winning the hearts of the visitors. Also Read - Kashmir's Gulmarg Witnessing Increase in Footfall of Tourists, Film And Television Crews For Shooting

The café is offering sumptuous spreads ranging from a traditional Kashmiri khewa, mutton, chicken tikka, or vegetarian course. At the Igloo Café, you can sit and dine on tables and benches made of snow. As per Outlook India, the visitors are in love with the place and praising both the food and the setup. Rush is such that if you want to visit to have lunch or dinner at the restaurant, you have to make the booking in advance. Also Read - USA Reimposes Travel Ban on European Countries Along With South Africa

The place opened its door for visitors on January 25 and it will be open till February 28. Syed Waseem Shah, the owner, has been in the hotel industry for a long time. He told the publication that in the year 2017, he saw 42 ft wide Igloo Café in Zermatt, Switzerland which is also added to the Guinness Book of World Records. Syed got inspired and decided to build a café on such a scale in Gulmarg. He added that the concept of snow cafe is very new to India although it has been tested successfully in Finland, Canada, Switzerland, and Norway, and other European countries.

The cafe was built in 15 days with a team of 20 people who worked in two shifts.

The cafe is 22 feet wide and 13 feet high from inside. It can accommodate 16 people at any given time for lunch or dinner, as per Kashmir observer.