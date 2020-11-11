If you’ve ever dreamed about strolling on a glass skywalk, then you don’t need to spend a bomb to visit a foreign country to do so as Sikkim, the land of Buddhism, snow, and lush greenery has introduced the first-ever glass skywalk in India. The oh-so-stunning skywalk is situated in Pelling by the sloping hills of the lower Himalayas. Also Read - Farmed Minks Can Spread Coronavirus as Denmark Decides to Curb Their Population, Should Indians Worry?

It will give you a striking view of the 137-feet-tall Chenrezig Statue of Pelling, a calm composed posture of Buddha. Chenrezig is the fourth tallest statue in the northeastern state. The skywalk has been built to provide an exquisite view of the gorgeous Chenrezig statue and the skywalk will lead you to golden prayer wheels on both sides and give you a panoramic view of mighty the Himalayas.

It was inaugurated in 2018 and since then tourists got a chance to witness the stunning sight. The picturesque destination has many things to offer, here you can witness Teesta and Rangit rivers flowing near the skywalk. Reportedly, it is 3kms away from Pelling city. It opens from 8 am to 5 pm on all days. The entry ticket is priced at Those who wish to visit can seek entry after purchasing a ticket priced at INR 50.

The state government of Sikkim reopened its tourism sector from October 10.

Before you plan to visit, make sure you take care of their guidelines provided by the state government.

1. Only domestic tourists and foreign nationals residing in India would be allowed into the state in the first phase.

2. Tourists have been ‘advised’ to carry with them a certificate of COVID-negative test. The test should either be RT-PCR or Truenat test. The certificate must be obtained within 72 hours prior to the arrival in the state.

3. The state has made it compulsory for tourists to obtain a “Travel Card” by registering on the Sikkim Tourism Web Portal before travelling. This card must be on the tourists’ person at all times during their travel in Sikkim.

4. Tourists would have to ensure that their travel in Sikkim is pre-booked with the accommodations complying with health and safety guidelines, as well as travel agents or tour operators.

5. The SOP has advised people over 65 years of age, under 10 years of age and those suffering from comorbidities to avoid travel. If they have to travel, they should limit their movement, the SOPs state.

6. All tourists would be required to carry protective gear, including face masks, shields, gloves, thermometers and sanitisers at their own end.

7. Tourists must also refrain from going into containment zones while traveling.

8. The SOPs have further encouraged tourists to undertake digital transactions and limit the use of cash as far as possible.

9. Meanwhile, hotels and accommodation units have been directed to not reserve rooms for tourists not registered on the government web portal. Hotels located in containment zones would not be allowed to operate.

10. Accommodation units permitted to operate would have to prepare at least one room for emergency isolation purposes, in case of any suspected cases