India Launches Air Travel Bubble With Saudi Arabia, Flights to Begin From New Year

New Delhi: In a major relief to international travellers, who are planning to travel to Saudi Arabia, the Indian government has recently announced that they have signed the air bubble flight agreement with the Gulf nation, and direct flights between both nations will commence soon.

When Will The Agreement Come Into Effect?

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia took to Twitter and wrote, "Embassy is pleased to announce the air bubble arrangement between India and Saudi Arabia with effect from January 1, 2022."

India’s Air Bubble Agreement With 34 Countries – Full List

Now with this initiative, India has an air bubble agreement with 34 countries, which includes:

Afghanistan,

Australia,

Bahrain,

Bangladesh,

Bhutan,

Canada,

Ethiopia,

Finland,

France,

Germany,

Iraq,

Japan,

Kenya,

Kuwait,

Maldives,

Mauritius,

Nepal,

Netherlands,

Nigeria,

Oman,

Qatar,

Russia,

Rwanda,

Saudi Arabia,

Seychelles,

Singapore,

Sri Lanka,

Switzerland,

Tanzania,

Ukraine,

UAE,

United Kingdom,

USA, and

Uzbekistan.

Owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, the scheduled international passenger flight operations remain suspended in India till January 31.

Earlier this month, the government had informed the Parliament that they have a proposal from 10 countries to sign the air bubble agreement, out of which announcements have been made for Australia and Saudi Arabia now. The major nations to follow the suit are Thailand and New Zealand.

“India has created an air bubble arrangement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Indian carriers and carriers of Saudi Arabia are now permitted to operate flights between India and Saudi Arabia and carry passengers on flights defined in the agreement. Traffic carried to/from India shall comprise of passengers originating from/destined to Saudi Arabia only, and similarly, traffic carried to/from Saudi Arabia shall comprise of passengers originating from/destined to India only,” the Economic Times quoted the official statement.

Saudi Arabia Covid Vaccine

Recently, as a major relief to international passengers from India, Saudi Arabia had recognised Covaxin as an approved Covid-19 vaccine for the travel. In November 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had granted emergency use approval to the indigenously made vaccine by Bharat Biotech. In November, the Kingdom had approved another widely used vaccine in India, Covishield apart from exempting Indians from mandatory quarantine on arrival.

What is an Air Travel Bubble Arrangement?

The air travel bubble arrangements are basically the temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. They are reciprocal in nature, meaning airlines from both the nations enjoy similar benefits.

Who All Can Fly on Air Bubble Flights?

From India to Saudi Arabia:

Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan holding a valid visa of Saudi Arabia and destined for Saudi Arabia only.

It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese nationals to enter Saudi Arabia before the issue of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian/Nepalese /Bhutanese passenger.

From Saudi Arabia to India:

Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal or Bhutan in Saudi Arabia and Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders holding passports of any country.

It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Non-Indian nationals to enter India with a particular visa category before issuing of ticket/boarding pass to the passenger, and Saudi Arabian nationals (including diplomats) holding a valid Indian visa can also travel as per extant guidelines.

Currently, Saudi-bound passengers are flying from and to India through different Gulf countries.