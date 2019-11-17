New Delhi: In a gesture that will strengthen India’s relationships with the United Arab Emirates, the Centre is now offering visa-on-arrival facility for UAE nationals travelling to India. The facility will be available to UAE nationals for a period of up to 60 days with double entry for business, tourism, conference and medical purposes. This facility will be available at six international airports: Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai.

“Government of India, with effect from November 16, 2019, has decided to extend the Visa-on-Arrival facility to nationals of the United Arab Emirates,” a statement from the embassy said, which was retweeted by the Indian ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor.

“A special gesture for the UAE with whom India has a comprehensive strategic partnership. Privileged to assume charge. Hope to further strengthen the warm India-UAE relations.,” the ambassador tweeted.

Visa-on-Arrival will be available only to those UAE nationals who have earlier obtained an e-Visa or a normal paper Visa for India, irrespective of whether the person actually visited India or not. Those UAE nationals going to India for the first time may be advised to apply for e-Visa or a normal paper Visa.

Pakistan-origin UAE nationals will not be eligible for Visa-on-Arrival Scheme. Nationals of Japan, South Korea are also eligible for the facility.