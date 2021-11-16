International Travel Update: International travellers from India can heave a sigh of relief as the Philippines has recently added around 45 new countries including India to its “green list”, effective November 16. Here’s all you need to know.Also Read - IND vs NZ: Kane Williamson Out of T20I Series vs India To Prepare for Tests, Tim Southee to Captain 1st T20I

Philippines ‘Green List’ Updated

The Philippines, according to a report by TOI, has recently updated its list of “red, green, and yellow” countries. As per the report, the Philippines’ Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has recently announced that now around 45 new countries including India have been added to the “green’ list”. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2022: All You Need To Know About Venues Confirmed, MCG to Host Final

Key Points to Note

What does getting added to green list mean? Well, it means that travellers from these countries will no longer have to undergo facility-based quarantine.

However, keep in mind international travellers will be required to self-monitor for any Covid-related symptoms until the 14th day.

Besides, any other territory or country, which has not been included in the green list, will now be listed under the Philippines’ yellow list.

Countries that have been newly placed on the green list are India, Oman, Pakistan, and Japan.

Reportedly, the only country placed under the Philippines' red list – Latvia.

Other than India, Oman, Pakistan, and Japan, Countries Included in Philippines’ Green List

Further, other countries that are included in the green list are:

Bhutan,

American Samoa,

Chad,

China (Mainland),

Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast),

Comoros,

Falkland Islands (Malvinas),

Federated States of Micronesia,

Guinea,

Guinea-Bissau,

Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China),

Indonesia,

Kosovo,

Kuwait,

Kyrgyzstan,

Malawi,

Mali,

Marshall Islands,

Montserrat,

Morocco,

Namibia,

Niger,

Northern Mariana Islands,

Palau,

Paraguay,

Rwanda,

Saint Barthelemy,

Saint Pierre and Miquelon,

Saudi Arabia,

Senegal,

Sierra Leone,

Sint Eustatius,

South Africa,

Sudan,

Taiwan,

Togo,

Uganda,

United Arab Emirates,

Zambia, and

Zimbabwe.

According to the latest developments, the IATF has also approved recommendation of the Department of Foreign Affairs for the national COVID-19 vaccination certificates of India, Australia, Georgia, Czech Republic, Japan, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, Turkey, and Samoa to be accepted or recognized for purposes of arrival quarantine protocols, as well as for inter zonal/intrazonal movement, mentioned the report.