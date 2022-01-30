New Delhi: India has been ranked among the top ten countries in the world for the best cross-country road trip in a survey conducted for 118 countries by Holidu, the vacation homes aggregator. The survey was conducted by analysing a variety of factors that anyone looking to plan a road trip will deem important and identified which countries around the world rank the best for these factors.Also Read - Best Time To Take Forward India-Israel Relations, Set New Goals: PM Modi

"This included attractions such as the UNESCO World Heritage Sites, wildlife, natural assets, range of landscapes, and the number of cosmopolitan cities, as well as logistical factors including the quality of the roads, gas prices and average holiday rental prices. We also looked at the size of the country as there has got to be ground to cover after all," the Holidu said.

India ranked at number 10 on the list which is occupied by United States at the top position for best cross-country road trip index. Mexico ranked second while Canada occupied the third spot. Malaysia secured the fourth spot while Argentina ranked fifth in the list. Brazil, Bolivia and Peru secured the seventh, eighth and ninth position in the index.

To compile the global ‘Cross-Country Road Trip Index’, the survey also included other factors including “number of known vertebrate species, ranking of natural assets like beaches, parks, number of terrains (rainforests/jungles, mountains, deserts, beaches, glaciers, forests) and number of ‘Best Cities’ in top 100 ranking”. Other logistic factors including quality of the road infrastructure, price of gas per gallon, price of average vacation rental per week well also considered for the index. Meanwhile, price of an average meal, a cappuccino and a beer were also taken into consideration while carrying out the survey.

As some factors are more important than others, those countries that had a tied final score were decided based on their ranking of ‘Quality of road infrastructure’ – the most important factor for a road trip of all.