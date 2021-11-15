New Delhi: Travellers from 99 countries, who are fully-vaccinated against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), have been exempted from mandatory quarantine on arrival in India, according to a recently updated notification by the Union government. Although travellers from these countries have been exempted from mandatory quarantine, they will be required to follow certain norms that remain the same for all travellers.Also Read - KL Rahul on Hardik Pandya's Exclusion From Team India Squad For New Zealand Series, Backs All-Rounder to Make Strong Comeback
Travellers from these 99 countries, including the US, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, the Netherlands and Russia, which have been listed under "Category A", have to submit a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal (newdelhiairport.in) before the scheduled travel, apart from uploading a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report, according to the revised Guidelines for International Arrivals released by the Union health ministry on November 11.
The RT-PCR test should be conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.
Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise.
Countries that feature in the ‘Category A’ list
As many as 99 nations are included in the ‘Category A’ list as mentioned in the notification by the central government. The United States, Great Britain, Israel, France, Germany, Spain, Australia, Belgium, Bangladesh, Finland, Croatia, Hungary, Russia, the Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey and Nepal are some of the countries that feature in the list.
Reason ‘Category A’ countries given Covid-19 relaxations
According to the Centre’s notification, India shares an agreement with some of the 99 nations on “mutual recognition of [Covid-19] vaccination certificates” of nationally recognised or the World Health Organisation (WHO) recognised vaccines. On the other hand, some countries in the ‘Category A’ list though do not have a mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccine agreement with India, they permit quarantine-free entry in their land to fully vaccinated Indian nationals.
The decision to offer some relaxations to Covid-19 protocols for international travellers coming from the 99 countries have been made “on the basis of reciprocity”, the notification explained.
On the basis of reciprocity, the travellers from all such countries that provide quarantine-free entry to Indians (“Category A” countries) are allowed certain relaxations on arrival, the guidelines read.
Some of the countries currently considered to be “at risk” by India, which means the travellers from where would need to follow additional measures on arrival including testing, are the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Singapore.
“As India opened its doors to fully-vaccinated international tourists from all over the world beginning Monday, India tourism Mumbai accorded a warm welcome to the first set of international tourists who landed at Mumbai International Airport by Air France flight AF218,” the Union Ministry of Tourism said in a tweet.
According to the guidelines, if fully-vaccinated travellers are coming from a country with which India has reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines, they shall be allowed to leave the airport and need not undergo home quarantine.
They shall self-monitor their health for 14 days post arrival.
If partially or not vaccinated, the travellers need to undertake measures, including submission of samples for post-arrival Covid test at the point of arrival, after which they will be allowed to leave the airport, home quarantined for seven days, a re-test would be conducted on the eighth day of arrival and if the results are negative, they have to further self-monitor their health for seven days.
“Fifteen days must have elapsed since completion of COVID-19 vaccination schedule,” the guidelines said.
Travellers from countries excluding those “at risk” will be allowed to leave the airport and they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days post arrival. This is applicable to travellers from all countries, including those with which reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO-approved vaccines exist.
Here is the list of 99 countries exempted for mandatory quarantine:
1 Albania
2 Andorra
3 Angola
4 Antigua & Barbuda
5 Argentina
6 Armenia
7 Australia
8 Austria
9 Azerbaijan
10 Bahrain
11 Bangladesh
12 Belarus
13 Belgium
14 Benin
15 Botswana
16 Brazil
17 Bulgaria
18 Canada
19 Chad
20 Columbia
21 Commonwealth of Dominica
22 Comoros
23 Costa Rica
24 Croatia
25 Czech Republic
26 Dominican Republic
27 Egypt
28 El Salvador
29 Estonia
30 Eswatini
31 Finland
32 France
33 Georgia
34 Germany
35 Ghana
36 Greece
37 Guatemala
38 Guyana
39 Haiti
40 Honduras
41 Hungary
42 Iceland
43 Iran
44 Ireland
45 Israel
46 Jamaica
47 Kazakhstan
48 Kuwait
49 Kyrgyz Republic
50 Lebanon
51 Liechtenstein
52 Malawi
53 Maldives
54 Mali
55 Mauritius
56 Mexico
57 Moldova
58 Mongolia
59 Montenegro
60 Namibia
61 Nepal
62 Netherlands
63 Nicaragua
64 Nigeria
65 Oman
66 Panama
67 Paraguay
68 Peru
69 Philippines
70 Poland
71 Qatar
72 Romania
73 Russia
74 Rwanda
75 San Marino
76 Serbia
77 Sierra Leone
78 Singapore
79 Slovak Republic
80 Slovenia
81 South Sudan
82 Spain
83 Sri Lanka
84 State of Palestine
85 Sudan
86 Sweden
87 Switzerland
88 Syria
89 The Bahamas
90 The United Kingdom
91 Trinidad & Tobago
92 Tunisia
93 Turkey
94 UAE
95 Uganda
96 Ukraine
97 United States of America
98 Uruguay
99 Zimbabwe