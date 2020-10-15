If you’ve always fancied Ukraine’s beautiful and historic seven World Heritage Sites, then you are in for a treat. India has recently signed an air bubble agreement with Ukraine which takes the number of air bubble pacts in India to 17. Now, you can fly to and fro to these two countries. Also Read - Aditya Narayan Has Rs 18K in Bank Account, Singer Says he Will Sell His Bike to Keep up

According to Network 18, the Ukrainian capital- Kiev will be the base for flights between the two countries, however, the Indian government is yet to decide about the Indian cities from where flights to and from Ukraine will fly. The air bubble arrangement with Ukraine is valid until 30 November this year.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to his twitter to announce this, "To further widen the scope of international air connectivity, an air bubble agreement is now in place for flights between India & Ukraine, taking the number of such arrangements to 17. Carriers of India & Ukraine will operate between the two countries."

In the past, India has formalized air bubble arrangements with 17 countries, including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, the Maldives, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, the UK, and the USA.

Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also said that India is in talks with Italy, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and others for similar arrangements.

As per Livemint, if you will travel from India to Ukraine you need to follow these- Nationals/residents of CIS countries (excluding Russia); Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa of Ukraine including diplomatic and official passport holders and destined for CIS countries (excluding Russia). It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter the country concerned with the visa category before the issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

And if are travelling from Ukraine to India, you need to be Indian nationals in CIS countries (excluding Russia); All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding passports issued by Ukraine; Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding passports issued by any country of CIS (excluding Russia and Ukraine) who are eligible to enter India as per MHA guidelines dated 30th June as amended from time to time; and Nationals of CIS countries excluding Russia (but including diplomatic and service/official passport holders) holding valid visa issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated June 30th as amended from time to time, read the report.

In an air bubble agreement between two countries, special international passenger flights can be operated by their airlines to repatriate respective stranded citizens who are stranded COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the time of the outbreak of the coronavirus, scheduled international flights have been suspended in India.