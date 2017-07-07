The Maldives has emerged as one of the prime tourist attractions for Indians, especially honeymooners, over the past few years. Entertainment websites are full of pictures of celebrities vacationing in Maldives. Whether it is Malaika Arora Khan doing yoga in a bikini, or Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover frolicking on the beach, photos of celebs in the Maldives have done well to get enough Indian tourists excited about visiting the marvelous tropical island. The stunning white-sand beaches, colorful coral reefs, and spectacular waters make Maldives one of the most picturesque places to visit on the planet. Here is everything you need to know on how to reach the Maldives from India.

While there is a very long ferry route adventurers can take, the best way to reach the Maldives from India is by air. Almost every major airline has regular flights plying between India and Maldives’ Male International airport on the Hulhule island. The airport connects the Maldives to all international countries in southeast Asia including India. Mumbai, Bangalore, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi, all have flights to Male. Direct flights to Male are available from Kochi and Bangalore.

Be advised that Maldives offers a 30-day visa on arrival to visitors. You can get it extended up to 90 days on providing relevant documents and proof of sufficient funds. Male is the capital of Maldives and home to a number of amazing holiday resorts. Snorkeling is one of the popular tourist activities here on account of the beautiful coral reefs. Exporting corals, sand and seashells is prohibited.