International Travel Update: Recently, the Canadian government has relaxed travel restrictions for international passengers. However, the ease of travel restrictions are not for travellers from India as the direct flights from India are banned till July 21 until further notice.

In view of this, the High Commissioner of India to Canada, Ajay Bisaria, recently met Air India's Toronto representative to restart flights between India and Canada. Bisaria said that it is of the utmost importance to resume flights between the two countries, especially for the sake of students.

Taking to Twitter, Bisaria mentioned in his tweet that it is important to rapidly normalise mobility for economic recovery, for achieving normalcy in business, and in education. He further mentioned that he has discussed this with Rachel Lawrence, Air India's Toronto Representative, and a substantial plan is being made to restart flights as there is a pressing need for travellers, especially students.

Imp to rapidly normalise mobility for economic recovery, for achieving normalcy in biz n educn. Discussed with @airindiain Toronto rep #RachelLawrence plans for resumption of flights in the 🇮🇳 🇨🇦 corridor given pressing needs of travellers, particularly students.@IndiainToronto pic.twitter.com/bpXJrL8pNV — Ajay Bisaria (@Ajaybis) July 13, 2021

Meanwhile Bisaria also met with Ontario Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, Nina Tangri, to discuss the need for the resumption of flights, and took to the micro-blogging site to thank her for the meeting, and further said that India is looking forward to normalise mobility, and strengthening of ties with Ontario.

For the uninitiated, Canada had banned all direct flights from India on April 22, after COVID cases in India surged to a great degree. The ban is currently in place till July 21 until further notice.

However, there have been slew of travel relaxations from July 5, as Canada’s Public Health Agency has eased travel restriction in the first phase. However, this move by the Canadian government is set to benefit Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their relatives, international students and some temporary workers who have valid work permit.

